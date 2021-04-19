Girls tennis results, 4/19

Girls tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 9, GRAND ISLAND 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. McDonald, 8-0; No. 2--Kostal, Lincoln Southeast, def. Wemhoff, 8-0; No. 3--Miller, Lincoln Southeast, def. Evans, 8-0; No. 4--Keitges, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--Jamison, Lincoln Southeast; No. 6--Odabasi, Lincoln Southeast.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Miller/Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. McDonald/Staab, 8-5; No. 2--Dodds/Rippeteau, Lincoln Southeast, def. Kelly/Wemhoff, 9-7; No. 3--Jamison/Sothan, Lincoln Southeast.
