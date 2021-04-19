 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls tennis results, 4/19
0 comments
agate

Girls tennis results, 4/19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High school tennis logo

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 9, GRAND ISLAND 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. McDonald, 8-0; No. 2--Kostal, Lincoln Southeast, def. Wemhoff, 8-0; No. 3--Miller, Lincoln Southeast, def. Evans, 8-0; No. 4--Keitges, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--Jamison, Lincoln Southeast; No. 6--Odabasi, Lincoln Southeast. 

DOUBLES: No. 1--Miller/Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. McDonald/Staab, 8-5; No. 2--Dodds/Rippeteau, Lincoln Southeast, def. Kelly/Wemhoff, 9-7; No. 3--Jamison/Sothan, Lincoln Southeast. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Travis Fisher discusses Newsome's rise this spring

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News