Girls tennis

LINCOLN PIUS X INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 46, Elkhorn South 46, Lincoln Pius X 27, Papillion-La Vista 21.

SINGLES: No. 1--Kang, Elkhorn South, 4-0; Ulrich, Pius X, 3-1; Stempson, Lincoln East, 2-2; Wilwerding, Papillion-La Vista, 1-3; Hale, Papillion-La Vista South, 0-4; No. 2--Sherman, Elkhorn South, 4-0; Sarroub, Lincoln East, 3-1; Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 2-2; Jac. Tran, Pius X, 1-3; Anthony, Papillion-La Vista South, 0-4; No. 3--Carstensen, Lincoln East, 4-0; Fahrenkrog, Papillion-La Vista, 3-1; Lyons, Pius X, 2-2; Zetterman, Elkhorn South, 1-3; Kolumban, Papillion-La Vista South, 0-4.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Chapman-Fornander, Lincoln East, 4-0; Dittrick-Schieber, Elkhorn South, 3-1; Pace-Kobza, Pius X, 2-2; Mahnks-Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 1-3; Lauver-Richardson, Papillion-La Vista South, 0-4; No. 2--Purandare-Jay, Lincoln East, 4-0; Deleidi-Hustad, Elkhorn South, 3-1; Wills-Van Sant, Papillion-La Vista, 2-2; Jam. Tran-Carr, Pius X, 1-3; Peterson-Evanoff, Papillion-La Vista South, 0-4; No. 3--Lewis-Weed, Lincoln East, 4-0; Whalen-Gillella, Elkhorn South, 3-1; Hubert-Wolfe, Papillion-La Vista, 2-2; Farmer-Lyons, Pius X, 1-3; Griggs-Gannon, Papillion-La Vista South, 0-4.

OMAHA MARIAN 7, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 2

SINGLES: No. 1--Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. REgan, 8-0; No. 2--Crotzer, Omaha Marian, def. Lowe, 8-1; No. 3--Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. McHanus, 8-4; No. 4--Hans, Omaha Marian; No. 5--Vosik, Omaha Marian; No. 6--Mendlick, Omaha Marian.

DOUBLES: No. 1--McManus-Vosik, Omaha Marian, def. Jamison-Skold, 8-6; No. 2--Hans-Mendlick, Omaha Marian, def. Baird-Hjermstad, 8-2; No. 3--Lois-Regan, Omaha Marian.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

From Tuesday

SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, LSW, def. Pike, 8-0; No. 2--Brown, LSW, def. Stinson, 8-0; No. 3--Variyam, LSW, def. Kusek, 8-0; No. 4--Poda, LSW, def. Hoage, 8-0; No. 5--Richter, LSW, def. Flores, 8-0; No. 6--Fosler, LSW, def. Metcalf, 8-0.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Poda-Variyam, LSW, def. Kusek-Hoage, 8-1; No. 2--Hain-Brown, LSW, def. Flores-Metcalf, 8-0; No. 3--Schinker-Hazen, LSW, def. Pike-Stinson, 8-2.