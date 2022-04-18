Girls tennis results, 4/18

Girls tennis

GATOR INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln North Star 46, Elkhorn 43, Columbus 26, Millard South 23, Norfolk 22, Omaha Bryan 19, Norris 18, Wilber-Clatonia 3.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Ozyornaya, Elkhorn, def. Phan, North Star, 8-2; No. 2 singles--Simpson, North Star, def. Hecht, Norris, 8-4; No. 1 doubles--Hudson-Lottman, North Star, def. Formicheva-Gates, Elkhorn, 9-7; No. 2 doubles--Leitschuck-Person, North Star, def. Schultz-Schutte, Elkhorn, 8-2.

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Button, Bryan, def. Simpson, North Star, 8-3; No. 2 singles--Hoegh, Elkhorn, def. Rodenbiker, Millard South, 8-6; No. 1 doubles--Loeffelholz-Kapels, Columbus; No. 2 doubles--Kelley-Renken, Millard South, def. Loontjer-Szatko, 8-5.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5, LINCOLN EAST 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Rademacher, Lincoln East, def. Thompson, 8-5; No. 2--Sarroub-Le Sueuer, Lincoln East, def. Brown, 8-4; No. 3--Bartolome, Lincoln Southwest, def. Chapman, 8-3; No. 4--Dean, Lincoln Southwest; No. 5--Keim, Lincoln East; No. 6--Poda, Lincoln Southwest.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Le-Chapman, Lincoln East, def. Dean-Bartolome, 8-5; No. 2--Brown-Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest, def. Jay-Gottberg, 8-0; No. 3--Poda-Variyam, Lincoln Southwest.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 6, GRAND ISLAND 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. McDonald, 8-2; No. 2--Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. Evans, 8-2; No. 3--Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. Rodriguez, 8-1; No. 4--Jamison, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--Rippeteau, Lincoln Southeast; No. 6--Kelly, Grand Island.

DOUBLES: No. 1--McDonald-Wemhoff, Grand Island, def. Keitges-Jamison, 8-6; No. 2--Kelly-Evans, Grand Island, def. Rippeteau-Sothan, 9-7; No. 3--Talley-Hesse, Lincoln Southeast.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 5, BROWNELL TALBOT 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Bachu, Brownell Talbot, def. Darst, 9-8 (8-6); No. 2--M. Looper, Lincoln Christian, def. Knights, 8-0; No. 3--Wiltfong, Lincoln Christian, def. Sherman, 8-1; No. 4--Gove, Lincoln Christian; No. 5--Hegarty, Brownell Talbot; No. 6--Mumgaard, Brownell Talbot.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Wiltfong-Gove, Lincoln Christian, def. Sherman-Christoffels, 8-1; No. 2--Hegarty-Mumgaard, Brownell Talbot, def. R. Looper-Cunningham, 8-6; No. 3--M. Looper-Darst, Lincoln Christian.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0