Girls tennis results, 4/15

Girls tennis
KEARNEY DOUBLES INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 90, Kearney 81, Columbus 81, Lincoln High 71, Lincoln North Star 58, Omaha Westside 53, Norfolk, 37, Grand Island 35, Millard South 31, North Platte 15.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1--1st: Kr. Le-Johnsen, Lincoln East, def. Flood-Henning, Kearney, 8-3; 3rd: Duranski-Swanson, Columbus, def. Smith-Skold, Lincoln High, 8-1; No. 2--1st: Haziel-Kapels, Columbus, def. Garcia-Bergmeyer, Lincoln High, 8-4; 3rd: Dahlke-Henning, Kearney, def. Brehm-Hasemann, Lincoln East, 8-2; No. 3--1st: Schmillen-Bonnett, Omaha Westside, def. Boyd-Young, Kearney, 8-3; 3rd: Phan-Adamson, Lincoln North Star, def. Chapman-Sarroub, Lincoln East, 8-2; No. 4--1st: Ky. Le-Trucke, Lincoln East, def. Freudenburg-Fossum, Norfolk, 8-3; 3rd: Brandt-Frederick, Lincoln High, def. Feehan-Fleeman, 8-4.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 5, LINCOLN PIUS X 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, def. Miller, 8-5; No. 2--Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Kostal, 8-0; No. 3--Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. Burt, 8-0; No. 4--Keitges, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--Jamison, Lincoln Southeast; No. 6--Thompson, Lincoln Pius X.