Girls tennis results, 4/14

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 9, LINCOLN PIUS X 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, LSE, def. Ulrich, 8-1; No. 2--Barber, LSE, def. Tran, 8-0; No. 3--Keitges, LSE, def. Woita, 8-0; No. 4--Jamison, LSE; No. 5--Rippeteau, LSE; No. 6--Skold, LSE.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Keitges-Jamison, LSE, def. Woita-Pace, 8-2; No. 2--Rippeteau-Sothan, LSE, def. Kobza/Tran, 8-5; No. 3--Talley/Hesse, LSE.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, LSW, def. Chung, 8-1; No. 2--Brown, LSW, def. Wills, 8-5; No. 3--Bartolome, LSW, def. Hurst, 8-2; No. 4--Dean, LSW; No. 5--Poda, LSW; No. 6--Wieseler, LSW.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Dean-Bartolome, LSW, def. Hurst-Wilwerding, 8-4; No. 2--Poda-Variyam, LSW, def. Wills-Mahnks, 8-6; No. 3--Heinrich-Brown, LSW.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 9, NEBRASKA CITY 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Darst, LC, def. Bennie, 8-3; No. 2--Looper, LC, def. Ragland, 8-2; No. 3--Wiltfong, LC, def. Howard, 8-0; No. 4--Van Ostrand, LC; No. 5--Kavanaugh, LC; No. 6--Crist, LC.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Wiltfong-Darst, LC, def. Ragland-Howard, 8-0; No. 2--Van Ostrand-Crist, LC, def. Barrientos-McNeely, 8-4; No. 3--Looper-Kavanaugh, LC.
