Girls tennis results, 4/12
Girls tennis results, 4/12

Girls tennis

OMAHA MARIAN 6, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Jurrens, Omaha Marian, def. Ibrahimova, 8-3; No. 2--Crotzer, Omaha Marian, def. Jamison, 9-8 (3); No. 3--Miller, Lincoln Southeast, def. Regan, 8-3; No. 4--Keitges, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--A. Schroeder, Omaha Marian; No. 6--Woods, Mendlick, Omaha Marian.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Regan-A. Schroeder, Omaha Marian, def. Miller-Keitges, 9-8 (7); No. 2--S. Schroeder-Mendlick, Omaha Marian, def. Dodds-Kostal, 9-7; No. 3--Rippeteau-Sothan, Lincoln Southeast.

