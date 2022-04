Girls tennis results, 4/12

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN PIUS X 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, LSW, def. Ulrich, 9-8; No. 2--Brown, LSW, def. Tran, 8-0; No. 3--Bartolome, LSW, def. Woita, 8-3; No. 4--Dean, LSW; No. 5--Poda, LSW; No. 6--Variyam, LSW.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Dean-Bartolome, LSW, def. Woita-Pace, 8-4; No. 2--Heinrich-Brown, LSW, def. Kobza-Tran, 8-1; No. 3--Variyam-Poda, LSW.

GRAND ISLAND 9, LINCOLN HIGH 0

SINGLES: No. 1--McDonald, GI, def. Crottteau, 8-6; No. 2--Rodrgiguez, GI, def. Souto, 8-5; No. 3--Evans, GI, def. Bergmeyer, 8-1; No. 4--Stabb, GI; No. 5--Wemhoff, GI; No. 6--Kelly, GI.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Evans-Kelly, GI, def. Bergmeyer-Brandt, 8-3; No. 2--Wemhoff-Staab, GI, def. Hinds-Grieser, 8-3; No. 3--McDonald-Tennant, GI.

