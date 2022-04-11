Girls tennis results, 4/11

Girls tennis
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
At Koch Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 100, Lincoln East 82, Omaha Marian 77, Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha Duchesne 62, Omaha Westside 53, Fremont 46, Millard North 44, Lincoln Pius X 43, Kearney 42, Elkhorn South 38, Papillion-La Vista 38, Millard West 34, Omaha Central 24, Brownell Talbot 16, Grand Island 16, Bellevue West 12, Omaha Burke 11, Bellevue East 8, Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha North 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Satpahy, Omaha Duchesne, def. Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, 8-3; No. 2 singles--Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. Sarroub, Lincoln East, 8-0; No. 1 doubles--Chapman-Le, Lincoln East, def. Jamison-Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, 8-2; No. 2 doubles--Brown-Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest, def. Rippeteau-Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 9-8, 8-6.
THIRD-PLACE MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Jurrens, Omaha Marian, def. Greenwald, Omaha Westside, 8-2; No. 2 singles--Brown, Lincoln Southwest, def. Crotzer, Omaha Marian, 8-1; No. 1 doubles--Schroeder-Regan, Omaha Marian, def. Bartolome-Dean, Lincoln Southwest, 8-2; No. 2 doubles--Mendlick-McManus, Omaha Marian, def. Baker-Mendlik, Fremont, 8-3.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 5, YORK 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Peterson, York, def. Darst, 8-5; No. 2--Looper, Lincoln Christian, def. Newman, 8-1; No. 3--Wiltfong, Lincoln Christian, def. Nuss, 8-1; No. 4--Looper, Lincoln Christian, 8-4; No. 5--Hallisey, York, 8-2; No. 6--Crist, Lincoln Christian, 8-4.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Wiltfong-Darst, Lincoln Christian, def. Collie-Nuss, 8-4; No. 2--Dunham-Hallisey, York, def. Looper-Van Ostrand, 8-6; No. 3--Peterson-Newman, York, 8-6.