Girls tennis results, 4/10

Girls tennis
RALSTON INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Duchesne 43, Grand Island CC 33, Elkhorn 30, Lincoln Christian 23, Brownell Talbot/Concordia 20, Bennington 19, Blair 18, Ralston 16, Kearney Catholic 13, Crete 9, Beatrice 8, Nebraska City 5, Omaha Gross 5, South Sioux City 2, Bellevue East/Platteview 0.
SINGLES: No. 1--M. Sattpathy, Omaha Duchesne, def. Kucera, Grand Island CC, 6-1, 6-0; 3rd: Bailey, Bennington, def. Gove, Lincoln Christian, 8-4; No. 2--Birthi, Grand Island CC def. Behlen, Bennington; 3rd: M. Looper, Lincoln Christian, def. Schultz, Elkhorn, 8-2.
DOUBLES: No. 1--I. Sattpathy-Gilgenhast, Omaha Duchesne, def. Vala-Gates, Elkhorn, 6-0, 6-1; 3rd: Glenn-Wiltfong, Lincoln Christian, def. Grand Island CC, Kolbert-Golka, 8-1; No. 2--Brewster-Duffy, Omaha Duchesne, def. Jesske-Shutte, Elkhorn, 6-0, 6-3.