Girls tennis results, 4/1

Girls tennis

FREMONT 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Escamilla, Fremont; No. 2--Bigsby, Fremont, def. Steffens, 8-0; No. 3--Blick, Fremont, def. Faulkner, 8-0; No. 4--Kirby, Fremont, def. Damme, 8-0; No. 5--Mendlik, Fremont, def. Magee, 8-0; No. 6--Johnson, Fremont.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Escamilla/Blick, Fremont, def. Faulkner/Magee, 8-1; No. 2--Bigsby/Schmidt, Fremont, def. Damme/Steffens, 8-0; No. 3--Kirby/Mendik, Fremont.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 6, GRETNA 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Gove, Lincoln Christian, def. Stewart, 9-8; No. 2--M. Looper, Lincoln Christian, def. Wood, 8-2; No. 3--Wiltfong, Lincoln Christian, def. Gablenz, 8-0; No. 4--Glenn, Lincoln Christian, def. Beran, 8-4; No. 5--Edwards, Gretna, def. Cunningham, 8-5; No. 6--Kanne, Gretna, def. R. Looper, 8-4.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Wiltfong/Glenn, Lincoln Christian, def. Stewart/Wood, 8-6; No. 2--Gablenz/Beran, Gretna, def. Cunningham/R. Looper, 8-6; No. 3--Gove/M. Looper, Lincoln Christian, def. Edwards/Kanne, 8-3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0