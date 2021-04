Girls tennis results, 3/31

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 9, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. Phan, 8-0; No. 2--Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Adamson, 9-7; No. 3--Miller, Lincoln Southeast, def. Lattman, 8-2; No. 4--Keitges, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--Kostal, Lincoln Southeast; No. 6--Odabasai, Lincoln Southeast.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Miller/Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. Lottman/Hudson, 8-1; No. 2--Dodds/Kostal, Lincoln Southeast, def. Bovrassa/Leitschuck, 8-6; No. 3--Rippeteau/Sothan, Lincoln Southeast.

LINCOLN PIUS X 6, LINCOLN EAST 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, def. Sarroub, 8-0; No. 2--Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Chapman, 9-7; No. 3--Burt, Lincoln Pius X, def. Kr. Le, 8-2; No. 4--Johnson, Lincoln East; No. 5--Brehm, Lincoln East; No. 6--Pace, Lincoln Pius X.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Burt/Woita, Lincoln Pius X, def. Johnson/Kr. Le, 8-6; No. 2--Thompson/Pace, Lincoln Pius X, def. Hasemann/Trucke, 8-2; No. 3--Ky. Le/Fornander, Lincoln East.

