 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls tennis results, 3/29
0 comments
agate

Girls tennis results, 3/29

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 8, LINCOLN HIGH 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. Frederick, 8-0; No. 2--Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Smith, 8-4; No. 3--Miller, Lincoln Southeast, def. Skold, 8-0; No. 4--Keitges, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--Kostal, Lincoln Southeast; No. 6--Bergmeyer, Lincoln High.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Miller/Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. Smith/Skold, 8-3; No. 2--Dodds/Rippeteau, Lincoln Southeast, def. Garcia/Snofsky, 8-4; No. 3--Kosta/Sothan, Lincoln Southeast.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 8, OMAHA WESTSIDE 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, Lincoln Southwest, def. Schmillen, 8-3; No. 2--Bonnett, Westside, def. Fanton, 8-6; No. 3--Bartolome, Lincoln Southwest, def. Healy, 8-0; No. 4--Dean, Lincoln Southwest; No. 5--Poda, Lincoln Southwest; No. 6--Brown, Lincoln Southwest. 

DOUBLES: No. 1--Bartolome/Dean, Lincoln Southwest, def. Healy/Bonnett, 8-4; No. 2--Hove/Ford, Lincoln Southwest, def. Jouvenat-Hoig, 8-2; No. 3--Wieseler/Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest. 

High school girls tennis logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News