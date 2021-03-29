Girls tennis results, 3/29

Girls tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 8, LINCOLN HIGH 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. Frederick, 8-0; No. 2--Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Smith, 8-4; No. 3--Miller, Lincoln Southeast, def. Skold, 8-0; No. 4--Keitges, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--Kostal, Lincoln Southeast; No. 6--Bergmeyer, Lincoln High.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Miller/Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. Smith/Skold, 8-3; No. 2--Dodds/Rippeteau, Lincoln Southeast, def. Garcia/Snofsky, 8-4; No. 3--Kosta/Sothan, Lincoln Southeast.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 8, OMAHA WESTSIDE 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, Lincoln Southwest, def. Schmillen, 8-3; No. 2--Bonnett, Westside, def. Fanton, 8-6; No. 3--Bartolome, Lincoln Southwest, def. Healy, 8-0; No. 4--Dean, Lincoln Southwest; No. 5--Poda, Lincoln Southwest; No. 6--Brown, Lincoln Southwest.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Bartolome/Dean, Lincoln Southwest, def. Healy/Bonnett, 8-4; No. 2--Hove/Ford, Lincoln Southwest, def. Jouvenat-Hoig, 8-2; No. 3--Wieseler/Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest.