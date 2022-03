Girls tennis results, 3/29

Girls tennis

LINCOLN HIGH 8, BEATRICE 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Pfeiffer, Beatrice, def. Crotteau, 8-2; No. 2--Souto, Lincoln High, def. Benavides, 8-1; No. 3--Bergmeyer, Lincoln High, def. Martin, 8-1; No. 4--Brandt, Lincoln High; No. 5--Hind, Lincoln High; No. 6--Robinson, Lincoln High.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Bergmeyer-Brandt, Lincoln High, def. Strubel-Martin, 8-1; No. 2--Hind-Grieser, Lincoln High, def. Ideus-deKoning, 8-1; No. 3--Crotteau-Souto, Lincoln High.

LINCOLN EAST 8, GRAND ISLAND 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Rademacher, Lincoln East, def. McDonald, 8-2; No. 2--Sarroub, Lincoln East, def. Evans, 8-6; No. 3--Chapman, East, def. Staab, 8-1; No. 4--Le, Lincoln East; No. 5--Fornander, Lincoln East; No. 6--L. Keim, Lincoln East.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Chapman-Le, Lincoln East, def. Evans-Kelly, 8-2; No. 2--Wemhoff-Staab, Grand Island, def. Fornander-Hasemann, 8-3; No. 3--Rademacher-Sarroub, Lincoln East.

