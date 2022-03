Girls tennis results, 3/28

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 9, LINCOLN HIGH 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, LSE, def. Bergmeyer, 8-0; No. 2--Barber, LSE, def. Crotteau, 8-1; No. 3--Keitges, LSE, def. Souto, 8-0; No. 4--Jamison, LSE; No. 5--Rippeteau, LSE; No. 6--Skold, LSE.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Keitges-Jamison, LSE, def. Bergmeyer-Hind, 8-0; No. 2--Rippeteau-Sothan, LSE, def. Brandt-Grieser, 8-1; No. 3--Talley-Hesse, LSE.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5, OMAHA WESTSIDE 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Greenwald, Westside, def. Thompson, 8-3; No. 2--Brown, LSW, def. Krehbiel, 8-2; No. 3--Schroeder, Westside, def. Bartolome, 8-4; No. 4--Bonnett, Westside; No. 5--Variyam, LSW; No. 6--Poda, LSW.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Bartolome-Dean, LSW, def. Bonnett-Schroeder, 8-5; No. 2--Brown-Variyam, LSW, def. Terry-Healy, 8-5; No. 3--Greenwald-Krehbiel, Westside.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0