Girls tennis
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 7, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Steffens, Lincoln Northeast, def. Coughlin, 8-1; No. 2--Stinson, Lincoln Northeast, def. Keifer, 8-6; No. 3--Pike, Lincoln Northeast, def. Rowland, 8-3; No. 4--Kusek, Lincoln Northeast; No. 5--Flores, Lincoln Northeast; No. 6--Hanson, Lincoln Northwest.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Pike-Kusek, Lincoln Northeast, def. Rowland-Siegel, 8-1; No. 2--Hanson-Gable, Lincoln Northwest, def. Flores-Metcalf, 8-6; No. 3--Steffens-Stinson, Lincoln Northeast.