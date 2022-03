LINCOLN NORTH STAR 6, FREMONT 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Bixsby, FRE, def. Phan, 8-1; No. 2--Simpson, LNS, def. Kirby, 8-2; No. 3--Lottman, LNS, def. Blick, 8-1; No. 4--Hudson, LNS, def. Mendiik, 8-2; No. 5--Simpson, LNS; No. 6--Person, LNS.