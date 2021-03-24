Girls tennis preview: A closer look at the eight Capital City teams

Lincoln Southeast seeks to defend its 2019 state championship. Others are looking to make some noise, too.

Christian

Coach: Lisa Van Ostrand.

2019 state finish: eighth (Class B).

Key players: Sasha Glenn, sr.; Alyssa Gove, jr.; Jenna Wiltfong, jr.; Molly Looper, jr.; Sarah Cunningham, jr.; Reese Looper, fr.

Outlook: Wiltfong returns at No. 1 singles after reaching the Round of 16 at state as a freshman, and Gove is back after making the Round of 16 at No. 2 singles as a freshman. Glenn also has state experience.

East

Coach: Chris Stock.

2019 state finish: second.

Key players: Elly Johnsen, sr.; Kristina Le, jr.; Gibsen Chapman, fr.

Outlook: Johnsen and Le teamed up to take third place at the 2019 state meet, and the Spartans have a group of five seniors to lean on for experience and leadership.

Lincoln High