Girls tennis preview: A closer look at the eight Capital City teams

Lincoln Southeast seeks to defend its 2019 state championship. Others are looking to make some noise, too.
Christian
Coach: Lisa Van Ostrand.
2019 state finish: eighth (Class B).
Key players: Sasha Glenn, sr.; Alyssa Gove, jr.; Jenna Wiltfong, jr.; Molly Looper, jr.; Sarah Cunningham, jr.; Reese Looper, fr.
Outlook: Wiltfong returns at No. 1 singles after reaching the Round of 16 at state as a freshman, and Gove is back after making the Round of 16 at No. 2 singles as a freshman. Glenn also has state experience.
East
Coach: Chris Stock.
2019 state finish: second.
Key players: Elly Johnsen, sr.; Kristina Le, jr.; Gibsen Chapman, fr.
Outlook: Johnsen and Le teamed up to take third place at the 2019 state meet, and the Spartans have a group of five seniors to lean on for experience and leadership.
Lincoln High
Coach: David Dyson.
2019 state finish: 12th.
Key players: Katie Smith, sr.; Ainsley Frederick, sr.; Kate Bergmeyer, sr.; Caroline Brandt, jr.
Outlook: Seniors Maria Garcia Castorena and Isabella Elrod are among those helping a team that has a strong senior presence. Smith qualified for state at No. 1 singles as a sophomore.
North Star
Coach: Matt Lickliter.
2019 state finish: 11th.
Key players: Kirsten Adamson, sr.; Haley Bourassa, sr.; Caitlin Hudson, jr.; Kennedi Lietschuk, jr.; Jeana Phan, so.; Abby Lottman, fr.
Outlook: North Star will turn to several underclassmen to help build on the state finish from two years ago. The leadership will come from seniors Adamson and Bourassa.
Northeast
Coach: Michael Mason-D'Croz.
2019 state finish: 24th.
Key players: Kiley Pham, sr.; Kyla Magee, sr.; Harlee Damme, jr.; Chelsea Faulkner, jr.; Ella Steffens, so.
Outlook: The Rockets will turn to a group of players that have no varsity experience after losing the 2020 season to COVID-19.
Pius X
Coach: Nolan DeWispelare.
2019 state finish: third.
Key players: Clare Plachy, sr.; Anna Burt, sr.; Stacie Thompson, sr.; Aly Woita, jr.; Cece Ulrich, so.
Outlook: With Plachy (sixth at No. 1 singles in in 2019) and Burt (fourth at No. 2 singles in 2019), the Thunderbolts have a solid core to build around. Ulrich has experience in USTA events.
Southeast
Coach: Chris Salem.
2019 state finish: first.
Key players: Caroline Miller, sr.; Averie Dodd, sr.; Ella Kostal, sr.; Camilla Ibrahimova, jr.; Ally Keitges, jr.; Ansley Sothan, jr.; Lily Rippetau, jr.; Helen Jamison, so.
Outlook: The Knights have the pieces to make another state title run. They didn't have any seniors last year, Miller won a No. 1 doubles title at state in 2019, and Ibrahimova was third at No. 1 singles.
Southwest
Coach: Dennis Hershberger.
2019 state finish: sixth.
Key players: Meg Hove, sr.; Ella Ford, sr.; Lainie Fanton, sr.; Ella Dean, jr.; Grace Bartolome, jr.; Thompson, so.
Outlook: Hershberger expects to have a competitive team this season. Hove, Dean and Bartolome picked up valuable experience at doubles two seasons ago and were part of state-qualifying duos.