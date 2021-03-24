 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls tennis preview: A closer look at the eight Capital City teams
0 comments

Girls tennis preview: A closer look at the eight Capital City teams

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls state tennis, 5.16

Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy competes against Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova on during No. 1 singles play at the Class A state tennis tournament in Omaha on May 16, 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Southeast seeks to defend its 2019 state championship. Others are looking to make some noise, too.

Christian

Coach: Lisa Van Ostrand.

2019 state finish: eighth (Class B).

Key players: Sasha Glenn, sr.; Alyssa Gove, jr.; Jenna Wiltfong, jr.; Molly Looper, jr.; Sarah Cunningham, jr.; Reese Looper, fr.

Outlook: Wiltfong returns at No. 1 singles after reaching the Round of 16 at state as a freshman, and Gove is back after making the Round of 16 at No. 2 singles as a freshman. Glenn also has state experience.

East

Coach: Chris Stock.

2019 state finish: second.

Key players: Elly Johnsen, sr.; Kristina Le, jr.; Gibsen Chapman, fr.

Outlook: Johnsen and Le teamed up to take third place at the 2019 state meet, and the Spartans have a group of five seniors to lean on for experience and leadership.

Lincoln High

Coach: David Dyson.

2019 state finish: 12th.

Key players: Katie Smith, sr.; Ainsley Frederick, sr.; Kate Bergmeyer, sr.; Caroline Brandt, jr.

Outlook: Seniors Maria Garcia Castorena and Isabella Elrod are among those helping a team that has a strong senior presence. Smith qualified for state at No. 1 singles as a sophomore.

North Star

Coach: Matt Lickliter.

2019 state finish: 11th.

Key players: Kirsten Adamson, sr.; Haley Bourassa, sr.; Caitlin Hudson, jr.; Kennedi Lietschuk, jr.; Jeana Phan, so.; Abby Lottman, fr.

Outlook: North Star will turn to several underclassmen to help build on the state finish from two years ago. The leadership will come from seniors Adamson and Bourassa.

Northeast

Coach: Michael Mason-D'Croz.

2019 state finish: 24th.

Key players: Kiley Pham, sr.; Kyla Magee, sr.; Harlee Damme, jr.; Chelsea Faulkner, jr.; Ella Steffens, so.

Outlook: The Rockets will turn to a group of players that have no varsity experience after losing the 2020 season to COVID-19. 

Pius X

Coach: Nolan DeWispelare.

2019 state finish: third.

Key players: Clare Plachy, sr.; Anna Burt, sr.; Stacie Thompson, sr.; Aly Woita, jr.; Cece Ulrich, so.

Outlook: With Plachy (sixth at No. 1 singles in in 2019) and Burt (fourth at No. 2 singles in 2019), the Thunderbolts have a solid core to build around. Ulrich has experience in USTA events.

Southeast

Coach: Chris Salem.

2019 state finish: first.

Key players: Caroline Miller, sr.; Averie Dodd, sr.; Ella Kostal, sr.; Camilla Ibrahimova, jr.; Ally Keitges, jr.; Ansley Sothan, jr.; Lily Rippetau, jr.; Helen Jamison, so.

Outlook: The Knights have the pieces to make another state title run. They didn't have any seniors last year, Miller won a No. 1 doubles title at state in 2019, and Ibrahimova was third at No. 1 singles.

Southwest

Coach: Dennis Hershberger.

2019 state finish: sixth.

Key players: Meg Hove, sr.; Ella Ford, sr.; Lainie Fanton, sr.; Ella Dean, jr.; Grace Bartolome, jr.; Thompson, so.

Outlook: Hershberger expects to have a competitive team this season. Hove, Dean and Bartolome picked up valuable experience at doubles two seasons ago and were part of state-qualifying duos.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News