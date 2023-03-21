High school tennis teams are taking the courts this week. Here's a closer look at how the city shapes up.

Christian

Coach: Lisa Van Ostrand.

2022 state finish: 6th (Class B).

Returning letterwinners: Majil Darst, so.; Reese Looper, jr.; Sarah Van Ostrand, jr.; Karly Kavanaugh, sr.

Outlook: The Crusaders will look to regroup and rebuild after graduating four seniors, including their state runner-up No. 1 doubles team. It starts with Darst, who will play No. 1 singles as a sophomore this spring.

East

Coach: Chris Stock.

2022 state finish: 1st (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Belinda Rademacher, so., Gibsen Chapman, jr.; Sofia Sarroub-Le Seuer, jr.; Kendal Hasemann, sr., Zoe Campbell, Adelin Fornander, jr.

Outlook: The defending state champions return plenty of experience, including No. 1 singles champion Belinda Rademacher, but will also reload with five newcomers to varsity. Coach Stock seeks improvement week-to-week this spring.

Lincoln High

Coach: David Dyson.

2022 state finish: 16th (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Abby Crotteau, sr.; Raqual Souto, sr.; Kaitlin Sidders, sr.; Kristie Trinh, sr.

Outlook: The Heartland Athletic Conference tennis season is competitive, and the Links will lean on team chemistry and "togetherness" as they add some new players in with a solid core of seniors.

Pius X

Coach: Nolan DeWispelare.

2022 state finish: 10th (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Cece Ulrich, sr.; Jacey Tran, sr.; Domi Pace, sr.; Hailey Kobza, sr.; Jamie Traan, so.; Ava Carr, jr.; Livia Farmer, jr.; Paige Lyons, sr.

Outlook: The Bolts return five players from last year's state qualifying team and feel optimistic about their depth. Finding the right combinations in the lineup will be key.

North Star

Coach: Matt Lickliter.

2022 state finish: 8th (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Abby Lottman, jr.; Jeana Phan, sr.; Brynn Person, jr.; Ava Simpson, sr.

Outlook: The Gators bring back a lot from a top-10 finisher at state last season, including Abby Lottman, who finished sixth at No. 1 doubles the past two years, and Person, who took seventh in No. 2 doubles.

Northwest

Coach: Joe Huston Nuernberger.

2022 state finish: N/A.

Key players: Lilly Keifer, fr.; Charlotte Coughlin, so.

Outlook: The Falcons' first season of tennis will hinge on their youth, as their top two singles players are underclassmen. Northwest could take its lumps in its first year as it builds a culture in the program to build on.

Southeast

Coach: Chris Salem.

2022 state finish:

Returning state qualifiers: Helen Jamison, sr.; Corinne Barber, so.

Outlook: The Knights feel good about their No. 1 spots and return Corinne Barber, who won No. 2 singles in Class A last season. Outside of three players, Southeast will be introducing a new mix of talent into the picture.

Southwest

Coach: Dennis Hershberger.

2022 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Natalie Thompson, sr.; Parker Brown, sr.; Rhea Poda, jr.; Poppy Brown, so.; Meenakshi Variyan, so.

Outlook: The Silver Hawks are set to blend familiar faces with new ones, returning five players and adding five. Coach Hershberger expects a competitive team.

* - Northeast did not return preseason forms by press time.