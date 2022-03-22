Girls tennis preview: A closer look at each of the Capital City teams

High school tennis teams are taking the courts this week. Here's a closer look at how the city shapes up.

Christian

Coach: Lisa Van Ostrand.

2021 state finish: eighth (Class B).

Returning letterwinners: Molly Looper, sr.; Jenna Wiltfong, sr.; Alyssa Gove, sr.; Sarah Cunningham, sr.; Reese Looper, so.

Outlook: The Crusaders return five of six from last year's lineup, and add a freshman in Majil Darst, who has a lot of playing experience. Molly Looper was third last year at No. 2 singles, and Gove is back at No. 1 singles.

East

Coach: Christopher Stock.

2021 state finish: fifth.

Returning letterwinners: Kristina Le, sr.; Sofia Sarroub, so.; Gibsen Chapman, so.

Outlook: Le placed second at No. 1 doubles at last year's state meet and Sarroub was fourth at No. 2 singles. The lineup will get a boost from Belinda Rademacher, the younger sister of Bianca, who won a state title.

Lincoln High

Coach: David Dyson.

2021 state finish: 15th.

Returning letterwinners: Kate Bergmeyer, sr.; Abby Crotteau, jr.

Outlook: The Links will have a lot of new faces in the lineup. Joining Bergmeyer and Crotteau will be a group of eight seniors and juniors.

Pius X

Coach: Nolan DeWispelare.

2021 state finish: first.

Returning letterwinners: Aly Woita, sr.; Cece Ulrich, jr.; Domi Pace, jr.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts have some shoes to fill after last year's state title run in Class A. But there's a strong foundation, beginning with Ulrich, who won a state title at No. 2 singles as a sophomore.

North Star

Coach: Matt Lickliter.

2021 state finish: ninth.

Returning letterwinners: Caitlin Hudson, sr.; Kennedi Lietschuck, sr.; Claire Baker, sr.; Jeana Phan, jr.; Abby Lottman, so.

Outlook: The Navigators have a lot of optimism this spring. Hudson and Lottman placed sixth in No. 1 doubles at state last year, Phan returns at No. 1 singles, and a trio of newcomers are ready to help, too.

Northeast

Coach: Michael Mason-D'Croz.

2021 state finish: T23rd.

Returning letterwinners: Harlee Damme, sr.; Chelsea Faulkner, sr.; Mackenzie Pike, so.; Ella Steffens, so.

Outlook: The additions of seniors Ashlyn Neuhaus and Kaitlyn Beller give the Rockets a lot of senior leadership. Pike and Steffens look to make a leap after playing as freshmen last year.

Southeast

Coach: Chris Salem.

2021 state finish: second.

Returning letterwinners: Camilla Ibrahimova, sr.; Ally Keitges, sr.; Lily Rippeteau, sr.

Outlook: The Knights must replace seven of 10 varsity players from last year, but they return three players with a lot of experience, including Keitges, who won a state title at No. 1 doubles in 2021. Ibrahimova returns after a third-place at No. 1 singles.

Southwest

Coach: Dennis Hershberger.

2021 state finish: third.

Returning letterwinners: Ella Dean, sr.; Grace Bartolome, sr.; Sophia Heinrich, sr.; Katie Wieseler, sr.; Natalie Thompson, jr.; Parker Brown, jr.; Rhea Poda, so.

Outlook: With seven players with experience returning, the Silver Hawks will likely contend for a state championship. Dean and Bartolome placed third at No. 1 doubles at state last year. Freshmen Poppy Brown and Meenakshi Variyan are expected to contribute, too.

