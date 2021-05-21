Girls state tennis: Teams scoring and championship results

Girls tennis
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Omaha's Koch Family Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 44, Lincoln Southeast 41½, Lincoln Southwest 37¾, Omaha Marian 37.125, Lincoln East 32½, Millard North, 28¼, Elkhorn South 28, Kearney 20.625, Lincoln North Star 16½, Millard West 16¼, Omaha Westside 14½, Papillion-La Vista 12, Fremont 10¼, Columbus 10, Lincoln High 8, Gretna 6, Millard South 6, Grand Island 4, Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha Central 4, Bellevue West 2, Norfolk 2.
NO. 1 SINGLES: 1st--Clare Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, def. Else Jurrens, Omaha Marian, 6-2, 6-0; 3rd--Camilla Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. Mary Faulk, Millard North, 6-0, 6-0; 5th--Elizabeth Nelson, Elkhorn South, def. Anna Schmillen, Omaha Westside, 8-6; 7th--Natalie Thompson, Lincoln Southwest, def. Olivia Flood, Kearney, 8-4.
NO. 2 SINGLES: 1st--Cecilia Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Riya Kannapareddy, Millard North, 6-2, 6-3; 3rd--Lainie Fanton, Lincoln Southwest, def. Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur, Lincoln East, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; 5th--Makenna Henning, Kearney, def. Abigayle Bigsby, Fremont, 9-7; 7th--Ellen Crotzer, Omaha Marian, def. Ella Kostal, Lincoln Southeast, 8-3.
NO. 1 DOUBLES: 1st--Caroline Miller/Allyson Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. Elly Johnsen/Kristina Le, Lincoln East, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-4; 3rd--Grace Bartolome/Ella Dean, Lincoln Southwest, def. Anna Burt/Aly Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); 5th--Sydney Schroeder/Cecilia Regan, Omaha Marian, def. Caitlin Hudson/Abigail Lottman, Lincoln North Star, 8-0; 7th--Julia Wegiel/Ellie McCormick, Millard West, def. Anna Dynek/Elli Klein, Elkhorn South, 8-1.
NO. 2 DOUBLES: 1st--Ella Ford/Meg Hove, Lincoln Southwest, def. Lauren Mendlick/Ava Schroeder, Omaha Marian, 6-2, 6-3; 3rd--Olivia Brehm/Kyana Le, Lincoln East, def. Rebecca Hazlett/Logan Kapels, Columbus, 6-3, 6-2; 5th--Averie Dodds/Lily Rippeteau, Lincoln Southeast, def. Anna Pipinos/Ria Boob, Millard North, 8-6; 7th--Meghan Dahlke/Cecilia Henning, Kearney, def. Julia Dittrick/Lauren Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 8-5.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Duchesne 54¼, Norris 43½, Grand Island CC 34½, McCook 32.375, Omaha Skutt 27, York 24½, Elkhorn 21½, Lincoln Christian 19, Adams Central 16, Gering 15.125, Bennington 14¼, Elkhorn North 12¼, Blair 10, Lexington 8, Brownell Talbot/Concordia 6, Hastings 6, Hastings SC 6, Scottsbluff 6, Hershey 4, Kearney Catholic 4, Omaha Gross 4, Omaha Mercy 4, Waverly 4, Ogallala 2, Ralston 2.
NO. 1 SINGLES: 1st--Meena Satpahy, Omaha Duchesne, def. Ashlyn Kucera, Grand Island CC, 6-0, 6-0; 3rd--Crystal Craft, Norris, def. Megan Hodgson, McCook, 6-0, 6-0; 5th--Kristen Whaley, Gering, def. Paulina Fomicheva, Elkhorn, 8-6; 7th--Kailee Bailey, Bennington, def. Merci Hood, Adams Central, 8-6.
NO. 2 SINGLES: 1st--Madeline Starr, Norris, def. Joslyn Hammond, McCook, 6-3, 6-0; 3rd--Molly Looper, Lincoln Christian, def. Anna Weberg, Omaha Skutt, 7-5, 6-4; 5th--Ayonya Birthi, Grand Island CC, def. Gabrielle Sjostedt, Omaha Duchesne, 8-3; 7th--Paige Schneider, Gering def. Eva Behlen, Bennington, 8-4.
NO. 1 DOUBLES: 1st--Ina Satpathy/Paulina Gilgenast, Omaha Duchesne, def. Isabel Havel/Georgia Havel, Norris, 6-2, 6-4; 3rd--Erin Case/Natalie Rockenbach, York, def. Scarlett Lunning/Quinlan Sullivan, Omaha Skutt, 6-4, 6-3; 5th--Rebecca Vala/Julia Gates, Elkhorn def. Sasha Glenn/Jenna Wiltfong, Lincoln Christian, 8-4; 7th--Olivia Koetter/Elsa Wilcox, McCook def. Mia Golka/Brooklyn Kolbet, Grand Island CC, 8-4.
NO. 2 DOUBLES: 1st--Abigail Brewster/Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne, def. Katlyn Nelson/Breanna Skala, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, 7-5; 3rd--Addison Legg/Meaghan Rowe, York def. Haily Asche/Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3; 5th--Bailee Zavala/Jacee Carlow, Norris def. Grace Jesske/Paige Willcoxon, Elkhorn North, 8-6; 7th--Lexi Hauxwell/Emily Kjendal, McCook, def. Emmery Huyser/Gracie Weichman, Adams Central, 8-4.