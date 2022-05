Girls state tennis: Team scoring and quarterfinal results

Girls tennis

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Omaha's Koch Family Tennis Center

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 34, Lincoln Southeast 32, Omaha Marian 32, Omaha Westside 30, Lincoln Southwest 26, Millard North 26, Kearney 20, Elkhorn South 18, Lincoln North Star 18, Fremont 14, Grand Island 14, Lincoln Pius X 14, Gretna 12, Papillion-La Vista 12, Millard West 10, Columbus 6, Lincoln High 6, Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha Central 4, Bellevue East 2, Bellevue West 2.

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: No. 1 singles—Camilla Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. Cecilia Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, 6-0, 6-0; Grace Greenwald, Omaha Westside, def. Olivia Flood, Kearney, Elsa Jurrens, 6-2, 6-2; Elsa Jurrens, Omaha Marian, def. Lucy Cho, Millard North, 6-2, 6-1; Belinda Rademacher, Lincoln East, def. Ellie Adamson, Elkhorn South, 6-1, 6-0. Friday's semifinals—Ibrahimova vs. Greenwald; Jurrens vs. Rademacher.

No. 2 singles—Corinne Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. Meredith Burklund, Millard West, 6-1, 6-0; Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur, Lincoln East, def. Riya Kannapareddy, Millard North, 6-4, 6-0; Emma Heacock, Kearney, def. Penelope Brown, Lincoln Southwest, 6-3, 5-7 (10-7); Cecilia Regan, Omaha Marian, def. Alyssa Sherman, Elkhorn South, 6-1, 6-1. Friday's semifinals—Barber vs. Sarroub-Le Sueur; Heacock vs. Regan.

No. 1 doubles—Grace Bartolome-Ella Dean, Lincoln Southwest, def. Sydney Schroeder-Lauren Mendlick, Omaha Marian, 6-1, 6-1; Ally Keitges-Helen Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Eunice Cho-Zoey Norris, 6-2, 4-6, (10-4); Claire Bonnett-Ava Schroeder, Omaha Westside, def. Macy McDonald-Kaitlyn Wemhoff, Grand Island, 7-5, 7-5; Gibsen Chapman-Kristina Le, Lincoln East, def. Caitlin Hudson-Abigail Lottman, Lincoln North Star, 6-2, 6-3. Friday's semifinals—Bartolome-Dean vs. Keitges-Jamison; Bonnett-Schroeder vs. Chapman-Le.

No. 2 doubles—Torrey McManus-Jada Vosik, Omaha Marian def. Zoe Campbell-Kendal Hasemann, Lincoln East, 6-2, 6-4; Ria Boob-Anna Pipinos, Millard North, def. Finley Evans-Claire Kelley, Grand Island, 6-2, 7-5; Kathryn Terry-Jocelyn Healy, Omaha Westside, def. Kennedi Leitschuck-Brynn Person, Lincoln North Star, 7-5, 6-1; Parker Brown-Sophia Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest, def. Adisyn Medlik-Rebecca Baker, Fremont, 6-4, 1-6 (10-8). Friday's semifinals—McManus-Vosik vs. Boob-Pipinos; Terry-Healy vs. Brown-Heinrich.

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

At Woods Tennis Center

TEAM SCORES: Omaha Duchesne 28, Elkhorn 26, Elkhorn North 24, GICC 20, Omaha Skutt 20, Omaha Skutt 20, Bennington 18, Kearney Catholic 18, McCook 18, Lincoln Christian 14, Omaha Mercy 14, Lexington 12, Scottsbluff 12, Brownell-Talbot/Concordia 10, York 10, Gothenburg 8, Norris 8, Ralston 8, Hastings 6, Adams Central 4, Beatrice 4, Holdrege 4, Nebraska City 4, Ogallala 4, Omaha Roncalli 4, Blair 2, Crete 2, Gering 2, Hastings SC 2, Hershey 2, Omaha Gross 2.

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: No. 1 singles—Ina Satpathy, Omaha Duchesne, def. Ellie Peterson, York, 6-0, 6-0; Scarlett Lunning, Omaha Skutt, def. Eleanore Slavik, Omaha Mercy, 6-0, 6-1; Kira Ozyomaya, Elkhorn, def. Luna Mo Anna Werner, Kearney Catholic, 6-3, 6-3; def. Kailee Bailey, Bennington, def. Emily Cornwell, Gothenburg, 6-0, 6-1. Friday's semifinals—Satpathy vs. Lunning; Ozoyama vs. Bailey.

No. 2 singles—Tanya Bachu, Brownell-Talbot/Concordia, def. Makenzie Schroeder, Kearney Catholic, 6-1, 6-1; Isabella Hecht, Norris, def. Keira Erickson, Hastings, 6-4, 6-2; Sophia Jones, Elkhorn North, def. Isabelle Bree, Omaha Duchesne, 6-0, 7-5; Lindsey Wessling, Omaha Mercy, def. Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, 6-4, 2-6 (10-2). Friday's semifinals—Bachu vs. Hecht; Jones vs. Wessling.

No. 1 doubles—Camryn Jacobsmeier-Haylee Wolf, Elkhorn North, def. Isabelle Clause-Abigail Johnson, McCook, 6-0, 6-1; Quinlan Sullivan-Anna Weberg, Omaha Skutt, def. Paulina Gilgenast-Elizabeth Goebel, Omaha Duchesne, 6-2, 6-4; Paulina Fomicheva-Julia Gates, Elkhorn, def. Mia Golka-Carolyn Maser, GICC, 6-2, 6-4; Jenna Wiltfong-Alyaa Gove, Lincoln Christian, def. Marianna McDowell-Gracey Smith, Lexington, 6-4, 6-2. Friday's semifinals--Jacobsmeier-Wolf vs. Sullivan-Weberg; Fomicheva-Gates vs. Wiltfong-Gove.

No. 2 doubles—Tristyn Hedman-Gracie Woods, GICC, def. Kamille Adler-Lexi Paskach, Ralston, 6-2, 6-1; Haley Hernandez Sandoval-Kayleigh Cetak, Lexington, def. Jaci Meyers-Carley Peters, McCook, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Ella Schutte-Kathlene Schultz, Elkhorn, def. Leila Ayoub-Chloe Rankin, Omaha Duchesne, 6-2, 6-3; Grace Jesske-Allison Tabaka, Elkhorn North, def. Greta Hegarty-Stella Mumgaard, Brownell-Talbot/Concordia, 6-2, 6-0. Friday's semifinals—Hedman-Woods vs. Adler-Lexi-Paskach; Schutte-Schultz vs. Jesske-Tabaka.

