Girls tennis
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Omaha's Koch Family Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 40¼, Millard North 36¼, Lincoln East 35¾, Omaha Marian 35¾, Lincoln Southeast 33, Lincoln Southwest 30½, Omaha Westside 28½, Fremont 20⅝, Kearney 19, Lincoln Pius X 18½, Lincoln North Star 16, Papillion-La Vista 14⅛, Bellevue West 8, Grand Island 8, Gretna 6, Lincoln High 6, North Platte 4, Omaha Burke 4, Norfolk 2, Columbus 2.
NO. 1 SINGLES: 1st--Grace Greenwald, Omaha Westside, def. Cecilia Regan, Omaha Marian, 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1; 3rd--Corinne Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. Ratna Kang, Elkhorn South, 4-0, retired; 5th--Emma Heacock, Kearney, def. Cecilia Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, 8-5; 7th--Stella Stempson, Lincoln East, def. Natalie Thompson, Lincoln Southwest, 9-7.
NO. 2 SINGLES: 1st--Alyssa Sherman, Elkhorn South, def. Michaela Altman, Millard North, 6-2, 6-4; 3rd--Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur, Lincoln East, def. Poppy Brown, Lincoln Southwest, 6-2, 6-4; 5th--Ava Schroeder, Omaha Westside, def. Ellen Crotzer, Omaha Marian, 8-1; 7th--Katelyn Denker, Fremont, def. Emilee Anderson, Kearney, 8-4.
NO. 1 DOUBLES: 1st--Eunice Cho-Lucy Cho, Millard North, def. Helen Jamison-Carolyn Skold, Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 7-5; 3rd--Gibsen Chapman-Adeline Fornander, Lincoln East, def. Rhea Poda-Meenakshi Variyam, 6-0, 6-4; 5th--Torrey McManus-Jada Vosik, Omaha Marian, def. Abigayle Bigsby-Rebecca Baker, Fremont, 8-1; 7th--Julie Dittrick-Alyxandra Schieber, Elkhorn South, def. Dominique Pace-Hailey Kobza, Lincoln Pius X, 8-4.
NO. 2 DOUBLES: 1st--Mia Deleidi-Isa Hustad, Elkhorn South, def. Tailyn Jay-Maitreyi Purandare, Lincoln East, 7-5, 6-3; 3rd--Heidi Hans-Lauren Mendlick, Omaha Marian, def. Brynn Person-Piper Ruhl, Lincoln North Star, 6-4, 7-5; 5th--Parker Brown-Ellie Hain, Lincoln Southwest, def. Meruni Are-Pujitha Mudhelli, Millard North, 8-6; 7th--Katie Van Sant-Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista, def. Bethany Miller-McKenzie Thayer, Fremont, 9-8 (7-5).
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 53, Omaha Skutt 36½, Omaha Duchesne 35, Brownell Talbot/Concordia 30½, Grand Island CC 29½, Bennington 24, Kearney Catholic 20½, Norris 20½, Elkhorn 18¾, McCook 18⅝, York 17, Gothenburg 12¼, Ogallala 12, Omaha Mercy 8⅛, Hastings 8, Adams Central 6, Scottsbluff 6, Crete 4, Hastings St. Cecilia 4, Lincoln Christian 4, Nebraska City 4, Ralston 4, Lexington 2, Omaha Gross 2.
NO. 1 SINGLES: 1st--Ina Satpathy, Omaha Duchesne, def. Kailee Bailey, Bennington, 6-2, 6-0; 3rd--Aubrey Phonephakdy, Elkhorn North, def. Scarlett Lunning, Omaha Skutt, 6-1, 6-0; 5th--Ellie Peterson, York, def. Tanya Bachu, Brownell Talbot/Concordia, 8-2; 7th--Emily Cornwell, Gothenburg, def. Ayonya Birthi, GICC, 8-3.
NO. 2 SINGLES: 1st--Sophia Jones, Elkhorn North, def. Gretchen Goebel, Brownell Talbot/Concordia, 6-2, 6-3; 3rd--Carsyn Craig, McCook, def., Kit Schrock, Kearney Catholic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0; 5th--Victoria Leu, Omaha Skutt, def. Arushi Birthi, GICC, 8-4; 7th--Eleanore Slavik, Omaha Mercy, def. Sophia Finney, Omaha Duchesne, 8-3.
NO. 1 DOUBLES: 1st--Camryn Jacobsmeier-Haylee Wolf, Elkhorn North, def. Quinlan Sullivan-Anna Weberg, Omaha Skutt, 6-3, 6-1; 3rd--Tristyn Hedman-Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Kennedy Christoffels-Elizabeth Goebel, Brownell Talbot/Concordia, 6-3, 6-1; 5th--Paulina Gilgenast-Leila Ayoub, Omaha Duchesne, def. Kyleigh Seim-Claire Rogers, Kearney Catholic, 8-3; 7th--Paulina Fomicheva-Ella Schutte, Elkhorn, def. Eizlee Misko-Natalie Roche, Norris, 8-3.
NO. 2 DOUBLES: 1st--Grace Jesske-Allison Tabaka, Elkhorn North, def. Graci Marhenke-Emily VanBorkum, 7-5, 6-4; 3rd--Georgia Mendoza-Megan Sorenson, Norris, def. Madelyn Uhlir-Addison Ziska, Bennington, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; 5th--Avery Hoegh-Ruby Lamski, Elkhorn, def. Avery Kelly-Madelyn Weyers, GICC, 8-4; 7th--Roslyn Wiemers-Rowan Wiemers, McCook, def. Sage McGill-Marin Brummund, Omaha Skutt, 9-7.