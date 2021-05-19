Girls state tennis: Schedule, top-seeded players and storylines to watch

The team race

If meets like the Omaha Westside Invitational are any indication, the Class A state race will likely come down to the final matches. Lincoln Southwest won the Westside crown, but Millard North was only four points behind and Lincoln Southwest has at or near the top at tournaments this spring. Lincoln Pius X's championship wins in the Spartan and Papillion-La Vista invites and the Heartland Athletic Conference meet show the Thunderbolts are among the favorites, too.

What else to watch

* Millard North freshman Mary Faulk is the player to beat in Class A. Her only loss came to Pius X's Clare Plachy, who is the No. 2 seed. Plachy, the HAC champion, and Faulk split their regular-season meetings.

* Lincoln Southeast's Caroline Miller will seek her second No. 1 doubles title, this time with teammate Allyson Keitges. The No. 1 doubles field will be very competitive with three teams from Lincoln capable of winning state gold. Southwest's Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean won a HAC title.

Class B

Site: Lincoln's Woods Tennis Center.