Girls tennis

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Omaha's Koch Family Tennis Center

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 32, Elkhorn South 32, Lincoln Southwest 30, Omaha Marian 30, Lincoln Southeast 28, Millard North 26, Omaha Westside 20, Fremont 20, Lincoln Pius X 18, Kearney 18, Lincoln North Star 16, Papillion-La Vista 14, Millard West 12, Bellevue West 8, Grand Island 8, Lincoln High 6, Gretna 6, North Platte 4, Omaha Burke 4, Norfolk 2, Columbus 2.

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: No. 1 singles--Corinne Barber, Southeast, def. Stella Stempson, Lincoln East, 6-0, 6-1; Cecilia Regan, Omaha Marian, def. Cece Ulrich, Pius X, 6-0, 6-2; Ratna Kang, Elkhorn South, def. Emma Heacock, Kearney, 6-1, 6-3; Grace Greenwald, Westside, def. Natalie Thompson, Southwest, 6-2, 6-1. Friday's semifinals--Barber, Lincoln Southeast, vs. Regan, Omaha Marian; Kang, Elkhorn South, vs. Greenwald, Omaha Westside.

No. 2 singles--Poppy Brown, Southwest, def. Emilee Anderson, Kearney, 6-0, 6-3; Michaela Altman, Millard North, def. Ellen Crotzer, Omaha Marian, 6-2, 6-2; Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur, Lincoln East, def. Ava Schroeder, Westside, 6-2, 6-0; Alyssa Sherman, Elkhorn South, def. Katelyn Denker, Fremont, 6-1, 6-0. Friday's semifinals--Brown, Lincoln Southwest, vs. Altman, Millard North; Sarroub-Le Sueur, Lincoln East, vs. Sherman, Elkhorn South.

No. 1 doubles--Gibsen Chapman-Adeline Fornander, Lincoln East, def. Dominique Pace-Hailey Kobza, Pius X, 6-2, 6-0; Eunice Cho-Lucy Cho, Millard North, def. Torrey McManus-Jada Vosik, Marian, 6-3, 6-3; Rhea Poda-Meenakshi Variyam, Southwest, def. Julie Dittrick-Alyxandra Schieber, Elkhorn South, 6-3, 6-4; Helen Jamison-Carolyn Skold, Southeast, def. Abigayle Bigsby-Rebecca Baker, Fremont, 6-0, 6-1. Friday's semifinals--Chapman-Fornander, Lincoln East, vs. E. Cho-L. Cho, Millard North; Poda-Variyam, Lincoln Southwest, vs. Jamison-Skold, Lincoln Southeast.

No. 2 doubles--Heidi Hans-Lauren Mendlick, Marian, def. Bethany Miller-McKenzie Thayer, Fremont, 6-2, 6-1; Mia Deleidi-Isa Hustad, Elkhorn South, def. Parker Brown-Ellie Hain, Southwest, 7-5, 7-5; Brynn Person-Piper Ruhl, North Star, def. Meruni Are-Pujitha Mudhelli, Millard North, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-2); Tailyn Jay-Maitreyi Purandare, Lincoln East, def. Katie Van Sant-Emmie Wills, 6-4, 6-1. Friday's semifinals--Hans-Mendlick, Omaha Marian, vs. Deleidi-Hustad; Person-Ruhl, Lincoln North Star, vs. Jay-Purandare, Lincoln East.

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

At Woods Tennis Center

TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 36, Omaha Skutt 32, Brownell Talbot/Concordia 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 28, Omaha Duchesne 26, Bennington 20, Kearney Catholic 20, Norris 20, Elkhorn 18, McCook 18, York 16, Gothenburg 12, Ogallala 10, Hastings 8, Omaha Mercy 8, Adams Central 6, Scottsbluff 6, Crete 4, Hastings St. Cecilia 4, Lincoln Christian 4, Nebraska City 4, Ralston 4, Lexington 2, Omaha Gross 2.

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: No. 1 singles--Ina Satpathy, Omaha Duchesne, def. Anonya, Birthi, Grand Island CC, 6-1, 6-0; Scarlett Lunning, Omaha Skutt, def. Ellie Peterson, York, 6-2, 6-0; Aubry Phonephakdy, Elkhorn North, def. Emily Cornwell, Gothenburg, 6-2, 6-1; Kailee Bailey, Bennington, def. Browen Talbot/Concordia, 6-1, 6-2. Friday's semifinals--Satpathy, Omaha Duchesne, vs. Lunning, Omaha Skutt; Phonephaky, Elkhorn North, vs. Bailey, Bennington.

No. 2 singles--Sophia Jones, Elkhorn North, def. Victori Leau, Omaha Skutt, 6-1, 6-1; Kit Schrock, Kearney Catholic, def. Eleanore Slavik, Omaha Mercy, 2-6, 6-6 (7-1), 10-7; Carsyn Craig, McCook, def. Sophia Finney, Omaha Duchesne, 6-2, 6-1; Goebel, Brownell Talbot/Concordia, def. Arushi Birthi, Grand Island CC, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6. Friday's semifinals--Jones, Elkhorn North, vs. Schrock, Kearney Catholic; Craig, McCook, vs. Goebel, Brownell Talbot/Concordia.

No. 1 doubles--Camryn Jacobsmeier-Haylee Wolf, Elkhorn North, def. Kyleigh Seim-Claire Rogers, Kearney Catholic, 6-3, 6-1; Kennedy Christoffels-Elizabeth Goebel, Brownell-Talbot-Concordia, def. Paulina Fomicheva-Ella Schutte, 6-4, 6-4; Tristyn Hedman-Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC, def. Paulina Gilgenast-Leila Ayoub, Omaha Duchesne, 6-4, 6-2; Quinlan Sullivan-Anna Weberg, Omaha Skutt, def. Eizlee Misko-Natalie Roche, 6-4, 6-2. Friday's semifinals--Jacobsmeier-Wolf, Elkhorn North, vs. Christoffels-Goebel, Brownell Talbot-Concordia; Hedman-Maser, Grand Island CC, vs. Sullivan-Weberg, Omaha Skutt.

No. 2 doubles--Grace Jesske-Allison Tabaka, Elkhorn North def. Sage McGill-Marin Brummund, Omaha Skut, 6-3, 6-2; Georgia Mendoza-Megan Sorenson, Norris, def. Avery Hoegh-Ruby Lamski, Elkhorn, 6-4, 6-1; Graci Marhenke-Emily VanBorkum, Ogallala, def. Avery Kelly-Madelyn Weyers, Grand Island CC, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Madelyn Uhlir-Addison Ziska, Bennington, def. Roslyn Wiemers-Rowen Wiemers, McCook, 3-6, 6-2, 10-6. Friday's semifinals--Jesske-Tabaka, Elkhorn North, vs. Mendoza-Sorenson, Norris; Marhenke-VanBorkum, Ogalllala, vs. Uhlir-Ziska, Bennington..