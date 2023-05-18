Defending champion Elkhorn North put advanced all its players or doubles teams into the semifinals to grab an early lead in the Class B state tennis championships Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.

The Wolves led Omaha Skutt 36-32 after the first day, helped by the top seeds at No. 2 doubles, Grace Jesske and Allison Tabaka, who improved to 28-0 with sweeps of Hastings St. Cecelia and Omaha Gross. The reigning champions at No. 2 doubles dropped just one game in each of their two Thursday matches.

Camryn Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf, the Wolves' defending champion No. 1 doubles team, improved to 27-2 with sweeps of Lincoln Northwest's Cassidy Hanson and Kailee Rowland, Nebraska City and Kearney Catholic. They'll face Brownell Talbot/Concordia in Friday's semifinal.

Northwest's Hanson and Rowland won their first-round match against Platteview 2-6, 6-4, 10-5. In singles, the Falcons' Charlotte Coughlin defeated St. Paul's Abigail Hirschman 6-1, 4-6, 10-4 in the first round before losing to Elkhorn North's Aubrey Phonephakdy in the second, and Lilly Keifer defeated Wilber-Clatonia's Alayna Steffensmeier 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles before losing to McCook's Carsyn Craig.