East state champion Rademacher missing the team aspect of high school tennis

Bianca Rademacher understands the measures and sacrifices necessary to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, her father, Steve, is a doctor who specializes in infectious diseases.

But that didn’t make things any easier for the Lincoln East senior girls tennis player and the returning Class A No. 1 singles state champion when the Nebraska School Activities Association announced on April 2 that it was canceling the spring sports season to help mitigate the spread of the disease.

“It was really hard when the word came down (April 2) because East tennis has meant so much to me,” said Rademacher, a Wichita State recruit. “I was this little, shy freshman when I first got to East and I really didn’t know anybody, and the tennis team helped me meet people and make friends.”

As the victories piled up on the court, being a part of the Spartan girls tennis program began benefiting Rademacher in other ways.

“The past couple years, it’s really helped develop my leadership skills,” Rademacher said. “Most of the year, tennis is an individual sport, so it’s fun in the spring being part of a team and having teammates there to support you.”