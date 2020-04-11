East state champion Rademacher missing the team aspect of high school tennis

Bianca Rademacher understands the measures and sacrifices necessary to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, her father, Steve, is a doctor who specializes in infectious diseases.
But that didn’t make things any easier for the Lincoln East senior girls tennis player and the returning Class A No. 1 singles state champion when the Nebraska School Activities Association announced on April 2 that it was canceling the spring sports season to help mitigate the spread of the disease.
“It was really hard when the word came down (April 2) because East tennis has meant so much to me,” said Rademacher, a Wichita State recruit. “I was this little, shy freshman when I first got to East and I really didn’t know anybody, and the tennis team helped me meet people and make friends.”
As the victories piled up on the court, being a part of the Spartan girls tennis program began benefiting Rademacher in other ways.
“The past couple years, it’s really helped develop my leadership skills,” Rademacher said. “Most of the year, tennis is an individual sport, so it’s fun in the spring being part of a team and having teammates there to support you.”
Rademacher finishes her high school career with a three-year record of 91-6 and an ongoing 33-match winning streak, all of which came in her junior season after taking state runner-up honors to Elkhorn South’s Samantha Mannix (now at Iowa) as a sophomore.
East won the Class A team title in 2018 when Rademacher was a sophomore and was state runner-up in 2017 and 2019.
What Rademacher is left with now is finishing the academic part of her senior year and trying to prepare for playing Division I college tennis in the fall.
Rademacher, an Academic All-Stater last year with a 4.5 grade-point average, calls the online climax to her senior year “a little weird."
“I have two classes — pottery and a culinary class — that are hands-on and don’t lend themselves very well to being taught online,” said Rademacher, who wants to pursue a career in the health field. “In the culinary class, we’re supposed to cook up dishes at home and then take photos of them that we send (to the teacher).”
So does that mean she’s been cooking dinner for the rest of her family the last couple of weeks?
“I don’t think they’d (her family members) trust me with that,” she said laughing.
A decree late last week from the United States Tennis Association calling for all member facilities nationwide to shut down has closed Woods Tennis Center until at least April 19. That’s put a halt to her individual workouts with Woods head pro Talor Wain and has left Rademacher scrambling for places around town to practice and keep her game sharp.
She managed to get some tennis in with her younger sisters Belinda and Briana and Lincoln Pius X's No. 1 singles player, junior Clare Plachy, earlier this week on the UNL courts by the Cather Dining Center before the nets were taken down there.
Rademacher doesn’t plan to play the Missouri Valley junior circuit this summer, instead focusing on college ITA events or possibly even some pro futures if things get back up and running in July.
“I’m hoping to teach at Woods and play a bunch of tennis there this summer,” Rademacher said.
If the shutdown at Woods ends up being long-term, Rademacher can turn to her father for coaching. Steve played No. 1 for Kearney State back in the early 1980s.
“He’s been pretty busy lately, so I don’t know how much he’ll be available,” Rademacher said. “He tries not to tell us too much about what’s going on right now. I don’t think he wants to scare us.”
