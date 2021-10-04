East boys improve to a combined 108-1 this season by sweeping HAC tennis tournament

“It was much harder to hit winners that second set,” Le said. “He was making more balls and it was harder to attack and get it past him. Fortunately I got things going those last four games.”

Le’s only loss this season is to Creighton Prep’s Zachary Kuo. Le will see both Kuo and Saulsbury on Thursday in a quadrangular that also includes Lincoln Southeast.

The East No. 2 doubles team of Kaiden Bradley and Caden Haar ran into a similar situation in its 7-5, 6-3 win over Southeast’s Ruyter Jamison and Tyler Blair, wiping out a 5-3 first set lead for the Knights.

Bradley and Haar moved to 26-0 this season as did the Spartans’ No. 1 doubles duo of Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston and No. 2 singles player Yakub Islamov. Givens and Whiston rolled past the Bearcats’ Sam Rademacher and Jackson Bokenkamp 6-1, 6-2 in the finals, while Islamov blanked Southeast’s Camden Hjermstad 6-0, 6-0 to wrap up the day.

“This is such a competitive tournament, and our guys were both motivated and dialed in today,” said Stock, whose Spartans are looking to become the fourth Lincoln team in the past five years to win the Class A team title. Defending champion Southwest also won in 2017, while Pius X was the 2019 titlist.