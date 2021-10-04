East boys improve to a combined 108-1 this season by sweeping HAC tennis tournament

The Lincoln East boys tennis team continues to make the statement that they’re the prohibitive favorite at the Class A state meet next week in Omaha.
The Spartans won all four divisions Monday in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Woods Tennis Center to further drive home that point. But even with a combined match record of 108-1 for the season, East coach Chris Stock is taking nothing for granted when the stakes are higher Oct. 14 and 15.
A pair of hotly contested HAC championship matches keeps the Spartans from becoming too overconfident.
“We talk a lot about overcoming adversity, and we’ve also brought up the possibility that we might lose a match and how it’s not the end of the world,” said Stock, whose team scored the maximum 120 points, far outdistancing runner-up Kearney which finished with 88.
“Hopefully we learned from a couple challenges today, and those tough matches will make us better in the end.”
Spartan junior Kirby Le had to overcome a 5-3 second-set deficit to Kearney sophomore Asher Saulsbury before pulling out a 6-1, 7-5 win in the No. 1 singles final to improve to 30-1 this fall.
Le’s aggressive baseline game was effective in the opening set, but the left-handed serving Saulsbury, who hits both hands on the forehand and backhand sides, frustrated the Spartan with some strong defensive play in the first half of the second set.
“It was much harder to hit winners that second set,” Le said. “He was making more balls and it was harder to attack and get it past him. Fortunately I got things going those last four games.”
Le’s only loss this season is to Creighton Prep’s Zachary Kuo. Le will see both Kuo and Saulsbury on Thursday in a quadrangular that also includes Lincoln Southeast.
The East No. 2 doubles team of Kaiden Bradley and Caden Haar ran into a similar situation in its 7-5, 6-3 win over Southeast’s Ruyter Jamison and Tyler Blair, wiping out a 5-3 first set lead for the Knights.
Bradley and Haar moved to 26-0 this season as did the Spartans’ No. 1 doubles duo of Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston and No. 2 singles player Yakub Islamov. Givens and Whiston rolled past the Bearcats’ Sam Rademacher and Jackson Bokenkamp 6-1, 6-2 in the finals, while Islamov blanked Southeast’s Camden Hjermstad 6-0, 6-0 to wrap up the day.
“This is such a competitive tournament, and our guys were both motivated and dialed in today,” said Stock, whose Spartans are looking to become the fourth Lincoln team in the past five years to win the Class A team title. Defending champion Southwest also won in 2017, while Pius X was the 2019 titlist.
“We have to keep getting better, and the fact we have great competitive practices every day should help us do that,” Stock added. “We aren’t thinking anything beyond that.”