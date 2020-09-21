Doubles title run by Givens, Whiston lift Lincoln East boys to Papio Invite title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gabe Whiston and Kyle Givens won a title at No. 1 doubles to help the Lincoln East boys tennis team capture the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Monday at Koch Family Center in Omaha.

The Spartans rolled up 47½ points in a possible preview of the Class A state tournament. Monday's field included 20 teams, including most of the state contenders.

Lincoln Southwest (37 points) was second, Papillion-La Vista (33) was third and Lincoln Southeast (30) was fourth.

Whiston and Givens reached the No. 1 doubles final with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Lincoln Southeast's Nathaniel Rathe and Graham Peterson, and defeated Lincoln Pius X's Jase Woita and Joey Plachy 6-0, 6-2 in the final.

The Spartans also had a runner-up finish — Kaiden Bradley and Kumo Babe — at No. 2 doubles.

Defending state champion Ethan Neil rolled to the No. 1 singles title, capping his run with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Fremont senior Alex Bigsby.

Southwest was led by freshman Markus Rutledge, who reached the No. 2 singles final. He lost to Omaha Westside freshman A.J. Shefsky 6-1, 6-1 in the final.

