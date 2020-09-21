 Skip to main content
Doubles title run by Givens, Whiston lift Lincoln East boys to Papio Invite title
Doubles title run by Givens, Whiston lift Lincoln East boys to Papio Invite title

  • Updated
Gabe Whiston and Kyle Givens won a title at No. 1 doubles to help the Lincoln East boys tennis team capture the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Monday at Koch Family Center in Omaha.

The Spartans rolled up 47½ points in a possible preview of the Class A state tournament. Monday's field included 20 teams, including most of the state contenders.

Lincoln Southwest (37 points) was second, Papillion-La Vista (33) was third and Lincoln Southeast (30) was fourth.

Whiston and Givens reached the No. 1 doubles final with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Lincoln Southeast's Nathaniel Rathe and Graham Peterson, and defeated Lincoln Pius X's Jase Woita and Joey Plachy 6-0, 6-2 in the final.

The Spartans also had a runner-up finish — Kaiden Bradley and Kumo Babe — at No. 2 doubles.

Defending state champion Ethan Neil rolled to the No. 1 singles title, capping his run with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Fremont senior Alex Bigsby.

Southwest was led by freshman Markus Rutledge, who reached the No. 2 singles final. He lost to Omaha Westside freshman A.J. Shefsky 6-1, 6-1 in the final.

High school boys tennis logo 2014
