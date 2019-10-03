Lincoln Southwest reached all four HAC tennis championship finals as the Silver Hawks claimed the team title, holding off Lincoln Pius X on Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Southwest scored 30 points, followed by Pius X with 23½.
"Our conference is really deep, and for us to control what we needed to do. ... It was a good team effort by our guys," Silver Hawk coach Dennis Hershberger said. "We needed to have a good showing in the finals. Our conference is really loaded this year."
Nick O'Shea and Grady Works claimed the No. 1 doubles championship with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson and Grey Gergen.
You have free articles remaining.
In No. 2 doubles, Sam Johnson and Jacob Balfany lost the first set 6-3 to Lincoln Pius X's Thomas O'Donnell and Jase Woita, before battling back and taking the next set 6-1. In a third-set super-tiebreaker to decide the match, Southwest won 10-4.
"It was really good to see them shift from the first set into the second set that carried into the tiebreaker," Hershberger said. "To see them make changes from the first set into the second and third was really fun to see."
Joe Harris also made the finals at No. 1 singles for the Silver Hawks but dropped the match to the Thunderbolts' Mason Warner. Southwest's Blake Benson also made the No. 2 singles final, but fell to Pius X's Will Ulrich.