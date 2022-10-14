Class B tennis: McDowell breaks through to win Crete's first-ever title

Crete’s Aidan McDowell had made the Class B state semifinals in each of the last two years. He had third and fourth-place finishes, as a freshman and sophomore.

He's finally broken through.

McDowell became Crete’s first-ever state champion in school history, winning the No. 1 singles championship over McCook’s Nathaniel Miller 6-2, 6-2 on Friday at Woods Tennis Center.

“Starting up being a freshman, it was just a cool experience coming to state,” McDowell said. “Then, getting fourth that year and third last year, I was kind of hungry for a win and went out and got it today.”

McDowell finished 37-2 on the season. His two losses were to Kearney’s Asher Saulsbury and Lincoln Southwest’s Markus Rutledge, who finished second and fourth, respectively, in Class A.

McDowell's intention for this season was clear — win a state title. To achieve it, he focused on improving in each match.

“Start of the season, you should always try to build building blocks really,” McDowell said. “Normally, you start out pretty shaky first match of the year and hopefully come to the state tournament playing your best. I was able to accomplish that today.”

It’s a remarkable feat for McDowell and for the school. He was among the first wave of players that helped restart the Crete boys tennis program for the 2020 season. Todd Sandberg, the Cardinals' head coach, has been there for every step.

“Aidan is a special talent,” Sandberg said. “He has just physically grown the past few years and I think that him getting to the semifinals as a freshman and sophomore really helped him with experience for this year. He was locked in in that championship match.”

Outside of McDowell, Crete finished fourth as a team and its No. 2 singles player, David Penate, finished in seventh place. It was a big step for the program.

“If you told me that we would have had a chance to finish top five as a team, I would have thought you were crazy,” Sandberg said. “It’s completely different. I’m almost in awe of how much these kids have improved and how much they have bought into just learning a new sport.”

With Sandberg, along with assistant and girls head coach Nathan Erickson, putting together a youth system with the up-and-coming programs, it’s easy to see the long-term impact that McDowell’s win could have on the Crete tennis programs.

Sandberg thinks that McDowell can be the model for success for years to come.

“Kids gravitate towards him,” Sandberg said. “We had a lot of our student body skip school to come and support him. He is a special person to help start this program.”

Now for McDowell, it is time to get ready for the basketball season that starts in a month. He was the leading scorer for the team last season. But going back-to-back in tennis next fall may stick in the back of his mind.

“If it’s in the stars, it’s in the stars,” he said. “Hopefully. I got basketball to focus on now.”