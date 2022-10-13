Class B tennis: In 'obvious pain,' Christian's Boerger pulls through to advance to semis

Blake Boerger is going to the state semifinals of the Class B boys state tennis tournament.

But it wasn't without a bump in the road.

After the No. 1 singles player for Lincoln Christian breezed in his first two matches Thursday, he was sidetracked in a quarterfinal match against Elkhorn North's Eli Shada on Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.

Shada was strong, but Boerger was also battling his body, which began cramping up in the second set. He won the first set, 6-3.

After dropping the second set, Boerger utilized a medical timeout and met with the trainer before returning to the court for a tiebreaking third set. He didn't miss a step.

Boerger won 10-6 to slip past Shada — and his coach said he had to dig deep to do it.

"He was in obvious pain but found a way to pull through," Christian coach Troy Calfee said. "This has been the case for Blake a few times this season. He finds ways to win when it looks like the momentum has shifted in his opponent's favor.

"You can never count out Blake."

McCook leads a crowded top of the team leaderboard with 34 points. Elkhorn North (32) and Grand Island CC (30) are still in the mix.

Crete's Aidan McDowell punched his ticket to the No. 1 singles semifinals by downing South Sioux City's Aiden Debuhr, 6-1, 6-1.

Waverly's Royce Klucas is moving on in the No. 2 singles bracket after defeating Lexington's Noah Scherr 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 10-3.

The two-day meet concludes Friday at Woods Tennis Center.