Class B tennis: In 'obvious pain,' Christian's Boerger pulls through to advance to semis

There's only two more weeks in the high school football regular season — hosts Chris Basnett and Colton Stone cover the bases on what to watch for down the stretch run.
Blake Boerger is going to the state semifinals of the Class B boys state tennis tournament.
But it wasn't without a bump in the road.
After the No. 1 singles player for Lincoln Christian breezed in his first two matches Thursday, he was sidetracked in a quarterfinal match against Elkhorn North's Eli Shada on Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Shada was strong, but Boerger was also battling his body, which began cramping up in the second set. He won the first set, 6-3.
After dropping the second set, Boerger utilized a medical timeout and met with the trainer before returning to the court for a tiebreaking third set. He didn't miss a step.
Boerger won 10-6 to slip past Shada — and his coach said he had to dig deep to do it.
Lincoln Christian's Blake Boerger celebrates during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
"He was in obvious pain but found a way to pull through," Christian coach Troy Calfee said. "This has been the case for Blake a few times this season. He finds ways to win when it looks like the momentum has shifted in his opponent's favor.
"You can never count out Blake."
McCook leads a crowded top of the team leaderboard with 34 points. Elkhorn North (32) and Grand Island CC (30) are still in the mix.
Crete's Aidan McDowell punched his ticket to the No. 1 singles semifinals by downing South Sioux City's Aiden Debuhr, 6-1, 6-1.
Waverly's Royce Klucas is moving on in the No. 2 singles bracket after defeating Lexington's Noah Scherr
7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 10-3.
The two-day meet concludes Friday at Woods Tennis Center.
Photos: Scenes from the Class B state tennis tournament
York's Charles Van Gomple hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
York's Trey Harms serves the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Waverly's Tyler McElhose hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Crete's Mason Crumbliss hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Waverly's Isaac Clarke hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Lincoln Christian's CJ Cuciti hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Beatrice's Deighton Norris hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Waverly's Grey Klucas hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Crete's David Penate hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
York's Ethan Phinney celebrates during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Crete's Lane Wendelin hits the ball as teammate Mason Crumbliss looks on during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
York's Jaxson Alexander celebrates during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Waverly's Royce Klucas hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Waverly's Tyler McElhose (left) greets teammate Landon Scott during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
York's Jaxson Alexander (left) hits the ball as teammate Charles Van Gomple looks on during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
York's Ethan Phinney hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Crete's Trace Egge hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Crete's Brock Heusinkvelt hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Lincoln Christian's Blake Boerger celebrates during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Lincoln Christian's Maxwell Fredstrom hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Crete's Aidan McDowell hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Lincoln Christian's Benjamin Mooss hits the ball as teammate CJ Cuciti looks on during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Lincoln Christian's Andrew Penrod hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Waverly's Chase McInteer (left) greets teammate Isaac Clarke during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
York's Collin Kotschwar (left) and Trey Harms tap their racquets during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
York's Andrew Van Gomple hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Lincoln Christian's Brady Watson hits the ball during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
Beatrice's Ty Dittbrenner serves during the Class B state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.
