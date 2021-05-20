Class B state tennis: Top four singles players move on; Norris, Omaha Duchesne tied for team lead

The top four-seeded players advanced to the singles semifinals at the Class B girls state tennis tournament Thursday at Woods Tennis Center.

Norris' Crystal Craft, the fourth seed, outlasted Bennington's Kailee Bailey 3-6, 6-4 (10-6) in the quarterfinals at No. 1, while top-seeded Meena Satpathy only lost one game all day.

The Omaha Duchesne senior won a doubles title as a sophomore, and now will go for singles gold Friday.

Norris advanced both of its singles players to the semifinal round. Madeline Starr, the top seed at No. 2 singles, won her first two matches, including a 6-0, 6-1 win against Omaha Duchesne's Gabrielle Sjostedt.

She'll play Lincoln Christian's Molly Looper on Friday. The Crusader junior earned a 6-2, 6-2 win against Eva Behlen of Bennington in the quarters.

Norris' No. 1 doubles team of Isabel and Georgia Havel also advanced to the semifinal round after upending No. 2-seeded Olivia Koelter and Elsa Wilcox of McCook, 6-2, 6-2.

Norris and Omaha Duchesne are tied for the team lead with 34 points apiece. Grand Island CC and McCook are in the mix, too, with 30 points each.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

