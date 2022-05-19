Class B girls tennis: Lincoln Christian duo plays way into semifinals; Elkhorn leads tight team race

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

The Lincoln Christian duo of Alyssa Gove and Jenna Wiltfong won three matches Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Class B girls state tennis tournament at Woods Tennis Center.

Wiltfong and Gove opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Gothenburg's Madison Cornwell and Eve Healey, and followed with a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Scottsbluff's Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza.

The Crusader seniors, who are seeded second, topped the Lexington team of Marianna McDowell and Gracey Smith 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals to improve to 22-4.

Aided by three semifinal entries, Elkhorn leads the team standings after the first day, but the race is tight. The Antlers have 32 points, and Elkhorn North and Omaha Duchesne each have 28.

Elkhorn North also advance three to Friday's semifinals, and a critical match will come at No. 2 doubles where Elkhorn's Ella Schutte and Kathlene Schultz will match up against Elkhorn North's Grace Jesske and Allison Tabaka.

At No. 1 singles, Omaha Duchesne's Ina Satpathy continued her impressive season with three wins to advance to Friday's semifinals. The junior didn't drop a set.

Norris has a semifinalist at No. 2 singles after sophomore Isabella Hecht won her first three matches. She'll see Brownell Talbot freshman Tanya Bachu.

The Class B meet continues at 9 a.m. Friday, with championship matches set for 1 p.m.

