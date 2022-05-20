Class B girls tennis: Just two years in, 'a dream come true' for state champion Elkhorn North

Last year in Class B girls tennis, Elkhorn North finished 12th at state and had two medalists, Paige Willcoxon and Grace Jesske in No. 2 doubles.

Fast forward 12 months, and the Wolves are adding some more hardware to the ever-expanding trophy case at the new high school.

State championships at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles and a runner-up finish at No. 2 singles boosted Elkhorn North to its first tennis title Friday at Woods Tennis Center.

“We knew we were going to be much improved this year,” Wolves coach Lance Kush said. “It’s a dream come true to have the championship. This is a dream come true.”

The team title was down to the final matches. Elkhorn came into the day leading. The Wolves clinched it when Cam Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf defeated Lincoln Christian’s Jenna Wiltfong and Alyssa Gove in No. 1 doubles.

No. 2 doubles duo of Jesske and Allie Tabaka pulled off a three-set win while freshman Sophia Jones was the runner-up in No. 2 singles.

Kush was bouncing around to all three of his finalists, helping them get over the line.

“My mind was just trying to think of the right thing to say at the time, whether it be strategic or mentally,” he said. “There were some nerves building up there.

“The nerves are going to come up, but at the same time, I had confidence in them. I knew they could do this.”

Willcoxon, the lone senior on the team, did not see this kind of jump coming from their group.

“I had no idea we would be here at the very beginning of the season,” she said. “Especially since this is a group of tennis players that all play different sports and do a ton of different activities. They grouped us all together and we pulled it off. It was awesome.”

The reason behind the huge leap? Kush credits the group's work ethic.

“They worked hard,” he said. “They are coachable. And they play together as a team, which is tough in a sport like tennis. But they just improved, and we want to keep improving.”

Willcoxon did not medal as their participant in No. 1 singles, but she helped the team get over the line with a first-round win.

“It means a lot coming here on the second day,” she said. “I just really enjoyed myself cheering on my team today and helping them get here by being their No. 1 supporter.”

Kush wants to use this state championship to be the building block for the program's future. With just one player leaving and the others that were not on varsity, he thinks they have a chance to compete for years to come.

“We want to keep developing so we can have more moments like this,” Kush said. “We can just keep this rolling. I can’t wait for the future too because we got more in front of us.”

Omaha Duchesne's Ina Satpathy had quite an impressive run to the No. 1 singles championship. The sophomore didn't drop a set over five matches, including in a championship victory against Elkhorn freshman Kira Ozyomaya.

Lincoln Christian finished sixth in the team standings.

