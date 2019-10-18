Hunter Royal looked at York assistant coach Chris Holder and asked her if she wanted a celebration swig of Pepsi.
Without hesitation, Holder took a big gulp as the Dukes captured the Class B state tennis title Friday at Woods Tennis Center for the first time since 2007.
“I don't let them have any pop during the season,” Holder said, who is retiring from coaching after 12 seasons as the Dukes' assistant coach. “They were like, 'Come on coach, come celebrate.' I thought I could do that.”
The celebration was sweet, but a lot had to fall into place for the Dukes as York edged Mount Michael for the title 50½ points to 49.
Head coach Dan Malleck said Thursday that the No. 1 doubles pair of Hunter and Hayden Royal needed to win the state championship for York to win the team title.
They did just that, but it was the No. 2 doubles duo of John Esser and Matt Mittman that clinched it with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Mount Michael's Alex Payne and Jose Castillo in the championship.
“I can't even begin to say all the things that had to go right coming into (Friday),” Malleck said. “Starting with our guys in those semifinals matches … and all the things that had to go right in the finals for us. The guys are competitors and have a little extra motivation, because they wanted to see Coach Holder go out with a state championship.”
The Royal twins rallied in the No. 1 doubles championship after taking a 7-6 (7-4) first-set tiebreaker, before falling 6-0 to McCook's Brandan Eckhardt and Evan Humphrey in the second. The Royals then capped it off with a 6-4 victory.
“I think we just needed to play free,” Hayden Royal said. “That's what they (the coaches) have been telling us to play all year. Play free and don't get too nervous about these situations. It's a really high-pressure situation. We went out, played free and got it done in the last set.”
Knowing their match was one of the last Holder would watch as an assistant coach sweetened the deal for the brothers.
“It's everything right now,” Hunter Royal said. “We practice every single day for her, we've practiced every single day for a state title since we were freshmen, and we knew we could get the job done. We needed to put the ball in the right spots and trust our training.”