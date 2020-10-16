Class B boys state tennis: Mount Michael reaches summit in mother-son coaching faceoff

Mount Michael head coach Chase Petersen's mother taught him everything he knows about playing and coaching tennis, he said Friday after the Knights claimed the Class B boys state title at Woods Tennis Center.

Except it was Petersen and the Knights that edged out his mother, Omaha Skutt head coach Sheryl Vaughn, and the SkyHawks 50.125-49 for the team title.

"Shame on me," Vaughn said. "I'm very thrilled. Obviously, I love my kids and it's heartbreaking because I have a senior that I really wanted to do well. ... It came down to the wire like it has many times before. It just wasn't ours to win this year, I guess."

Mount Michael claimed the title in a head-to-head match at No. 2 doubles against Omaha Skutt, with the Knights' Colin Eich and Erik Kaps beating top-seeded Gavin Brummund and Avelino Hanmer 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.

"I'm proud of them because it is their first showing at state," Petersen said. "That's pretty cool to not only come back and show up today for their team. It's tough because my mom is the coach of the other team and you obviously feel for her and her kids."