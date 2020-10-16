Class B boys state tennis: Mount Michael reaches summit in mother-son coaching faceoff

Mount Michael head coach Chase Petersen's mother taught him everything he knows about playing and coaching tennis, he said Friday after the Knights claimed the Class B boys state title at Woods Tennis Center.
Except it was Petersen and the Knights that edged out his mother, Omaha Skutt head coach Sheryl Vaughn, and the SkyHawks 50.125-49 for the team title.
"Shame on me," Vaughn said. "I'm very thrilled. Obviously, I love my kids and it's heartbreaking because I have a senior that I really wanted to do well. ... It came down to the wire like it has many times before. It just wasn't ours to win this year, I guess."
Mount Michael claimed the title in a head-to-head match at No. 2 doubles against Omaha Skutt, with the Knights' Colin Eich and Erik Kaps beating top-seeded Gavin Brummund and Avelino Hanmer 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.
"I'm proud of them because it is their first showing at state," Petersen said. "That's pretty cool to not only come back and show up today for their team. It's tough because my mom is the coach of the other team and you obviously feel for her and her kids."
The Knights held a 44.125-44 advantage heading into the finals. Omaha Skutt, however, took the team title lead after the SkyHawks' Asher Kula and Justice Hanmer won the No. 1 doubles championship 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 over Mount Michael's William Mallisee and Ethan Pentel.
It was the eighth meeting between the two No. 1 doubles teams with both teams finishing 4-4 against each other.
"Our coach is their coach's mom so we are more like family," Kula said. "It's probably the toughest matches we play all year. We always get really nervous playing them, because we are really good friends with them off the court. It makes it even more competitive on the court."
Issac Gart added a No. 1 singles championship for Mount Michael with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Nebraska City's Federico Maccari. Connor Barrett finished runner-up for Omaha Skutt at No. 2 singles after a 6-0, 6-1 defeat to McCook top-seed Mason Michaelis that helped decide the team title race between the SkyHawks and Knights.
Daniel Bernhardson finished third at No. 2 singles for Lincoln Christian to help the Crusaders finish sixth in the team standings with 20.5 points.
