Class B boys state tennis: Mount Michael is leading the way, but it has company at the top

Mount Michael is leading the points race after the first day of the Class B boys state tennis tournament, but the Knights have company atop the leaderboard.

Mount Michael sits at the top with 36 points. McCook and Omaha Skutt each have 34 points and Grand Island CC is fourth at 28.

Mount Michael advanced all four entries to Friday's semifinals. Omaha Skutt, McCook and Grand Island CC each advanced three.

A No. 1 doubles matchup between Omaha Skutt and McCook may eliminate a team title contender.

McCook's Evan Humphrey and Nathaniel Miller, seeded No. 1, will meet Omaha Skutt's Gavin Brummund and Alexander Churchill on Friday morning. Brummund and Churchill, seeded fourth, outlasted the Elkhorn North team of Jon Doscher and Ian Armbrust 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 to keep the SkyHawks in contention.

Mount Michael senior Gavin Forster reached the No. 1 singles semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win against South Sioux City's Aiden DeBuhr in the quarterfinals. He'll see Crete's Aidan McDowell on Friday.

McDowell, who placed fourth last year as a freshman, advanced with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Scottsbluff senior Ethan Ramirez and a 6-1, 6-1 win against Hastings senior Brayden Schram in the quarters.