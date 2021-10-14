Class B boys state tennis: Mount Michael is leading the way, but it has company at the top

Mount Michael is leading the points race after the first day of the Class B boys state tennis tournament, but the Knights have company atop the leaderboard.
Mount Michael sits at the top with 36 points. McCook and Omaha Skutt each have 34 points and Grand Island CC is fourth at 28.
Mount Michael advanced all four entries to Friday's semifinals. Omaha Skutt, McCook and Grand Island CC each advanced three.
A No. 1 doubles matchup between Omaha Skutt and McCook may eliminate a team title contender.
McCook's Evan Humphrey and Nathaniel Miller, seeded No. 1, will meet Omaha Skutt's Gavin Brummund and Alexander Churchill on Friday morning. Brummund and Churchill, seeded fourth, outlasted the Elkhorn North team of Jon Doscher and Ian Armbrust 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 to keep the SkyHawks in contention.
Mount Michael senior Gavin Forster reached the No. 1 singles semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win against South Sioux City's Aiden DeBuhr in the quarterfinals. He'll see Crete's Aidan McDowell on Friday.
McDowell, who placed fourth last year as a freshman, advanced with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Scottsbluff senior Ethan Ramirez and a 6-1, 6-1 win against Hastings senior Brayden Schram in the quarters.
Omaha Skutt's Robert Seaton, the No. 2 seed at No. 1 singles, also advanced with a pair of wins.
The SkyHawks also got a pair of first-day wins from Avelino Hanmer, their No. 2 singles player. He beat Beatrice's Ty Dittbrenner 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Mount Michael's other title contenders also advanced. Sam Lund, seeded at No. 2 singles, will take on Grand Island Central Catholic's Austin Staab in the semifinals Friday.
The team of William Mallisee and Ethan Pentel, seeded No. 2, will meet Grand Island Central Catholic's Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt.
The McCook team of Evan Humphrey and Nathaniel Miller advanced, and will play Skutt's Gavin Brummund and Alexander Churchill on Friday.
Mount Michael's Colin Eich and Eric Kaps beat Waverly duo Tyler McElhose and Landon Scott 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Semifinal matches begin at 9 a.m. Friday at Woods Tennis Center.