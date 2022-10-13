Class A tennis: Southwest's Rutledge wins three-hour match; East still unbeaten

OMAHA — Markus Rutledge has a piano competition in two weeks that's going to require him to play four pieces for a combined 25 minutes without a break.

The Lincoln Southwest junior got a lesson on mental focus and persevering over a long period of time at the Class A boys state tennis tournament Thursday which might help him once he gets over the keyboard.

Rutledge, the No. 4 seed at No. 1 singles, needed more than three hours to finally outlast fifth-seeded Aaron Shefsky 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 1-0 (10-8) in a quarterfinal match that featured many long grueling rallies in the windy conditions at Koch Tennis Center and numerous games that went back and forth to add to the tension.

"You need mental concentration (playing the piano), but nothing can really prepare you for something like this," said Rutledge, whose piano instructor is University of Nebraska professor Paul Barnes, an avid tennis player in addition to being an international piano performer.

"It's unbelievable, I don't really understand it yet because I'm so tired," added Rutledge, who was beginning to cramp during the third-set match tiebreaker. Rutledge trailed it 8-7 before winning the final three points with a forehand volley winner, a Shefsky forehand pass up the line that went wide and a cross-court half-volley that forced an error on match point.

"I'm not sure if I'm happy, but I probably will be later," Rutledge added.

The wind forced Rutledge to scale back his aggressive baseline game, and that allowed Shefsky's ability to play defense and keep balls in play to dictate the match. Rutledge was 2-1 against the left-handed Westside junior in the regular season, and he knew the playing conditions would force him to take a different approach than he did in earlier meetings.

"I was really proud of Markus in terms of losing the first set, then making adjustments that helped him get a 5-2 lead in the second set and then win the match tiebreaker," Southwest coach Denny Hershberger said. "It was really nice to see him finish out the match like he did against a very tough opponent."

Rutledge (26-11) will face top-seeded Lincoln East freshman Hunter Nelson in a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday. Nelson (40-0) and his Spartan teammates — No. 2 singles freshman Samarth Sajeesh (40-0), senior Kirby Le and sophomore Caden Haar (44-0) at No. 1 doubles and the duo of sophomore Joseph Bucknell and freshman Kayden Le (42-0) — have a chance to become the first Class A team to finish an entire season undefeated in all four divisions.

East, which lost just seven games combined in its four quarterfinal victories, leads the team race after the first day with 36 points, four more than Southwest, Kearney and Creighton Prep all with 32.

Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber and Ruyter Jamison, the No. 3 seeds, advanced to the semifinals at No. 1 doubles with a come-from-behind 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-5) quarterfinal win over Southwest's Jack Fell and Reid Nelson. Southwest sophomore Barrett Warner rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Southeast's Gavin Clauss in his No. 2 singles quarterfinal.

There will be an all-Lincoln semifinal at No. 2 doubles as Pius X's sixth-seeded Mason Hall and Nick Phelan pulled out a 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8) quarterfinal win over Southeast's third-seeded duo of Tyler Blair and Teddie Kirkland and the Southwest senior combination of Chase Benson and Cooper Malone defeated Millard North's Caleb Yeh and Shiv Lele 7-5, 6-2 in their final match Thursday.