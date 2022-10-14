Class A tennis: Freshman Nelson pulls through to complete East's perfect season

OMAHA — Hunter Nelson is the legacy member of Lincoln East's Class A boys tennis championship team, and the freshman did his part to make sure this year's Spartans squad secured its place in the history books Friday at Koch Tennis Center.

East had already clinched undefeated gold-medal finishes in the other three divisions when Nelson took control in the third set to claim a hard-fought 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Kearney's Asher Saulsbury in the No. 1 singles final. That completed a 42-0 season for Nelson, who became the first undefeated freshman to win the Class A singles crown since Omaha Burke's Jackson Withrow in 2007.

With that triumph, East not only defended its state title, but it also became the first Class A school to go undefeated all season in all four divisions.

Before the season, "I thought we were going to do good, but maybe not this good," said Nelson, whose father, Woods Tennis Center pro Sam Nelson, was a member of four East state championship teams in the 1990s when he won gold medals in No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. East won eight straight Class A team titles between 1988 and 1995.

Another freshman, Samarth Sajeesh, also finished a 42-0 fall with his 6-2, 6-1 win in the No. 2 singles final over Lincoln Southwest sophomore Barrett Warner. Sajeesh dropped just seven games in four matches at state.

The Spartans' lone senior, Kirby Le, added a gold medal at No. 1 doubles with sophomore Caden Haar to the silver medal he won last season in No. 1 singles. Le and Haar defeated Lincoln Southeast's Naham Barber and Ruyter Jamison in the finals 6-3, 6-1 to end up 46-0. East's No. 2 doubles duo of sophomore Joseph Bucknell and freshman Kayden Le went 44-0, the last win a 7-5, 6-2 decision against Southwest seniors Chase Benson and Cooper Malone.

"This is an unbelievable way to go out," said Kirby Le, who doesn't intend to play college tennis next season. "I could relate to what Hunter was going through in that (No. 1 singles) final because it can be really nerve-wracking with that huge crowd of people watching. I'm very proud of him how he finished it off."

Nelson looked like he would roll to a straight sets victory in the finals after the lopsided first-set win. Saulsbury, however, became more aggressive and reeled off the first five games of the second set. Nelson fought off four set points against him and won three straight games before the Kearney junior finally closed out the set.

"That second set, he caught fire and I kind of ran out of ideas," Nelson said. "I settled back down in the third and played my game again."

Nelson turned the tables in the third set by complementing his steady baseline game by moving forward and winning numerous points at the net with precision volleys and point-ending overheads.

"Hunter won three of the final four games in the second set, so I told him he had the momentum going into the third," East coach Chris Stock said. "Between sets, we talked about flipping it by becoming the aggressor, and he did that by getting into the net a number of times, and that was huge."

East was the overwhelming favorite for a second straight title when the season began, but Stock had no idea his team would pull off perfection.

"I'd never thought about it until it got mentioned last week (after the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament)," Stock said. "It's something you never think about because the competition is so tough all season, and to do it is an amazing accomplishment."

All four state finals were rematches from the HAC finals, and the team scoring reflected it. East scored the maximum 60 points, while Kearney edged Southwest by a margin of 37.125-37 for the runner-up trophy. Southeast was fourth with 33.5 points.