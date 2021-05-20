Class A state tennis: Lincoln schools leading No. 1 doubles as rain cuts short first day of tournament

OMAHA — Anna Burt and Aly Woita fight like sisters — but that's what makes the Lincoln Pius X No. 1 doubles team one of the most dangerous duos in the Class A state tournament.
Burt and Woita, the No. 4 seed, moved on to Thursday's No. 1 doubles quarterfinals before play was halted by rain with the duo holding a 1-0 (6-3) set lead over Omaha Marian at the Koch Tennis Center. Pius X and Omaha Marian were tied 1-1 in the second set.
“We are very similar,” Burt said. “We get along pretty well, and we have our moments. We have our jokes and we have our laughs.”
It's a doubles pairing that will only last one year, with Burt being a senior, but they have a shot Friday at something both have accomplished before: playing on some of Class A's biggest stages.
Woita helped lead the Thunderbolts to a Class A girls basketball title, while Burt was a standout for the Bolts volleyball team that made the Class A state tournament. Burt is committed to Nebraska Wesleyan for both volleyball and tennis.
“It feeds my ego,” Burt said. “I love showing off and hearing the crowd cheer. It just helps me.”
Burt and Woita defeated Grand Island with back-to-back 6-1 victories before knocking off Lincoln High's Lydia Skold and Katie Smith 6-3, 6-1.
“I think it's just a good experience,” Woita added. “I love being there, and I love winning.”
And with the way Burt and Woita are in sync, including singing Disney songs to get in their right mindset, it allows Pius X coach Nolan DeWispelare's eyes to focus elsewhere in the state tournament.
“They are light, they're loose and they are free,” DeWispelare said. “That's how they need to play. The car ride up, if I have to endure some questionable singing … if it's going to make good tennis on the court, I'll take it.”
Pius X was not the only Capital City school to advance to the No. 1 doubles quarterfinals, with five of the eight entries coming from Lincoln.
Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star and Lincoln East also advanced to quarterfinals play.
North Star's Caitlin Hudson and Abigail Lottman upset sixth-seeded Millard North 3-6, 6-4 (10-5) to advance to play Southwest's Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean.
The No. 1 doubles top seed, Lincoln Southeast's Caroline Miller and Allyson Keitges, helped the Knights advance to all four quarterfinals.
“All four divisions were playing well,” Southeast coach Chris Salem said. “It's been a really goofy day. Our No. 2 doubles team didn't even touch the court. They had a bye and then a default to the Lincoln High team. They start warming up and it starts raining. That was goofy, but we had a great win in the second round at No. 2 singles.”
Lincoln Southeast leads the team standings with 28 points, followed by Lincoln Southwest with 24. Pius X is in fifth (22), with East seventh (20) and Lincoln North Star in ninth with 16.
Unfinished matches will resume at 8 a.m. Friday, with regular scheduling to follow at the Koch Tennis Center.
Photos: A roundup of our favorite staff images from the high school spring sports season
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 4.14
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4.2
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4.2
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast, 3.19
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.22
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.22
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.19
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.19
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.