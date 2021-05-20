Class A state tennis: Lincoln schools leading No. 1 doubles as rain cuts short first day of tournament

“I think it's just a good experience,” Woita added. “I love being there, and I love winning.”

And with the way Burt and Woita are in sync, including singing Disney songs to get in their right mindset, it allows Pius X coach Nolan DeWispelare's eyes to focus elsewhere in the state tournament.

“They are light, they're loose and they are free,” DeWispelare said. “That's how they need to play. The car ride up, if I have to endure some questionable singing … if it's going to make good tennis on the court, I'll take it.”

Pius X was not the only Capital City school to advance to the No. 1 doubles quarterfinals, with five of the eight entries coming from Lincoln.

Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star and Lincoln East also advanced to quarterfinals play.

North Star's Caitlin Hudson and Abigail Lottman upset sixth-seeded Millard North 3-6, 6-4 (10-5) to advance to play Southwest's Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean.

The No. 1 doubles top seed, Lincoln Southeast's Caroline Miller and Allyson Keitges, helped the Knights advance to all four quarterfinals.