Class A state tennis: Double the party for Pius X's Plachy, whose No. 1 singles crown leads Bolts to title

OMAHA — Lincoln Pius X senior Clare Plachy is all business on the tennis court.
Plachy hardly broke a smile until the final point of her dominant 6-2, 6-0 win over Omaha Marian’s Elsa Jurrens in the No. 1 singles final in the Class A state girls tennis meet Friday at the Koch Tennis Center.
The joy and emotions came out during a spirited post-match embrace with her family.
Only a few minutes later, Plachy had reason for another big hug, this time with all of her teammates. Lincoln Pius X won its first-ever state title in tennis at the Class A level, finishing finished 2.5 points ahead of runner-up Lincoln Southeast.
“We were not expecting very much going into (the season), and then we won a few tournaments and won the HAC, and we were like, ‘Wow, we can actually do this,’” Plachy said. “… Especially because we didn’t have a season last year, it was just amazing to go out my senior year and for my last match ever to be this just feels amazing.”
Considering Lincoln Pius X returned just two players from Plachy’s sophomore season in 2019, the state crown took a lot of hard work and perseverance to achieve. In addition to Plachy’s win in No. 1 singles, Cecilia Ulrich secured the No. 2 singles title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Millard North’s Riya Kannapareddy.
The duo of Anna Burt and Aly Woita also claimed a fourth-place finish in No. 1 doubles, and the combination of those finishes lifted Pius X into first place with a total of 44 points. Lincoln Southeast, which won the 2019 title, finished second with 41.5 points and Lincoln Southwest followed in third with 37.75 points.
Pius X had previously won seven state titles in Class B, the most recent coming in 2004. This time around, the Thunderbolts won it all at the highest level.
“I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it because this group has really come together,” Pius X coach Nolan DeWispelare said. “They’ve been great workers and great champions on our team from Day One. For them to be able to come off the court with a win as well is fantastic.”
Plachy’s No. 1 singles win drew a nice crowd, but it didn’t compare to the 200-plus spectators that packed in to watch the end of the No. 1 doubles final contested between the top two seeds. The partnership of Lincoln Southeast’s Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges overcame a first-set loss in a 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Lincoln East’s Elly Johnsen and Kristina Le.
Miller also won the 2019 state title in No. 1 doubles, and her former partner Katie Whitehead was in the audience to see the senior claim state gold once again. Miller gave credit to Keitges as well, because she couldn’t have won anything without either of her doubles partners.
“I think we felt a little down after the first set, but then we got on the court and brought it back right away,” Miller said. "We just had to raise our energy level and after that we just shifted the momentum.”
“We’re a really good team together, and communicating is our key,” added Keitges.