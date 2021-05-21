Class A state tennis: Double the party for Pius X's Plachy, whose No. 1 singles crown leads Bolts to title

The duo of Anna Burt and Aly Woita also claimed a fourth-place finish in No. 1 doubles, and the combination of those finishes lifted Pius X into first place with a total of 44 points. Lincoln Southeast, which won the 2019 title, finished second with 41.5 points and Lincoln Southwest followed in third with 37.75 points.

Pius X had previously won seven state titles in Class B, the most recent coming in 2004. This time around, the Thunderbolts won it all at the highest level.

“I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it because this group has really come together,” Pius X coach Nolan DeWispelare said. “They’ve been great workers and great champions on our team from Day One. For them to be able to come off the court with a win as well is fantastic.”

Plachy’s No. 1 singles win drew a nice crowd, but it didn’t compare to the 200-plus spectators that packed in to watch the end of the No. 1 doubles final contested between the top two seeds. The partnership of Lincoln Southeast’s Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges overcame a first-set loss in a 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Lincoln East’s Elly Johnsen and Kristina Le.