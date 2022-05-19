Class A girls tennis: Upset win for North Star's 14-seeded doubles team part of big first day for Lincoln teams

OMAHA — There weren’t many upsets on the first day of the Class A girls state tennis tournament, but there was a big one.

In the No. 2 doubles division, the Lincoln North Star duo pulled off a 14-seed vs. 3-seed upset that would have the college sports world buzzing if it happened in the NCAA basketball tournament.

And the North Star team of Kennedi Leitschuck and Brynn Person was just as excited after pulling the upset of the Southeast team of Lily Rippeteau and Lily Talley in the second round. The North Star duo could be heard from a distance saying, “We beat Southeast.”

The win was another sign of how good — and deep — the Lincoln schools are in Class A girls tennis.

The North Star team won in a tiebreaker 3-6, 7-5, 11-9.

“That’s pretty rare,” said Lincoln North Star coach Matt Lickliter of a 14 beating a 3. “I think we’ve done it once before (in boys tennis). It was just a couple of points at the end and we got a few more balls in than they did. When we started the season (Southeast) wouldn’t be a team we could even compete with. They really stepped it up.”

Leitschuck and Person had an 18-12 record going into state.

“This is Brynn’s second year of playing tennis. That’s pretty incredible,” Lickliter said. “And Kennedy, this is her second year on varsity.”

The duo ran out of gas a few hours later, taking an early lead before losing to Omaha Westside in the quarterfinals. But the second-round win assured them a spot in the final day of the tournament for a shot at a medal Friday.

The Gators’ No. 1 doubles team of Caitlin Hudson and Abigail Lottman also advanced to Friday and could set a school record for season-winning percentage.

The team race should be close. Lincoln East leads with 34 points, and Lincoln Southeast and Omaha Marian are tied for second with 32 points. Lincoln Southwest is tied for fifth with 26 points.

Southeast has three of its four entries still alive.

“We have to win some individual state titles if we’re going to bring home the team title,” Southeast coach Chris Salem said.

“I have no idea how this thing will shake out (Friday) because both East and Marian and Southwest’s entries are very good that are still left.”

At No. 2 singles, Southeast freshman Corinne Barber improved her record to 30-0 and reached the semifinals. She’s one of just two entries at state who still tout undefeated records, along with Omaha Marian’s No. 2 doubles team.

“I got the nerves out today,” Barber said. “It’s fun coming in as a freshman because there’s not a lot of pressure. I enjoyed it.”

Barber has played tennis since she was about 5 years old. Barber has played at the No. 2 singles spot from the first dual of the season. She’s 3-0 this season against her semifinal opponent, Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur of Lincoln East.

Lincoln East is also a title contender because it’s still alive at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, where wins are worth twice as many team points as No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, East freshman Belinda Rademacher won three matches to reach the semifinals.

“Belinda played her best in the quarterfinal match,” East coach Chris Stock said. “In the quarterfinals, anything can happen, and she came out and was just really striking the ball well.”

