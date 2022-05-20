Class A girls tennis: Rademacher snaps skid to Ibrahimova to help lift East to state title

OMAHA — Class A girls high school tennis can change like the weather in this state.

The comfortable temperatures and light winds at Koch Tennis Center on Friday were nothing like the hot, windy conditions on May 11 when Belinda Rademacher fell to Lincoln Southeast senior Camilla Ibrahimova in the No. 1 singles final of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

The results of their latest matchup in the state tournament finals were just as different. The Lincoln East freshman's aggressive baseline play kept Ibrahimova on defense most of the match as Rademacher claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the No. 1 seed to lead the Spartans to the team title.

The second-seeded Rademacher was one of three Lincoln state champions crowned. The Lincoln Southwest senior duo of Ella Dean and Grace Bartolome took the No. 1 doubles title with a 7-5, 6-2 triumph over the Spartans' Gibsen Chapman and Kristina Le. Southeast freshman Corinne Barber completed a 32-0 season with her 6-2, 6-4 win against Omaha Marian's Cecilia Regan in the No. 2 singles final.

Only a 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory by Marian freshmen Torrey McManus and Jada Vosik over Southwest's Parker Brown and Sophia Heinrich in the No. 2 doubles championship sweep prevented a Lincoln sweep of every division. East, which also won in 2018, held a 46-41 edge over Southeast for the team title, the fourth straight year a Lincoln school has taken home the first-place hardware.

Ibrahimova's lobs and change of pace shots frustrated Rademacher in their meeting last week in the wind. But this time, Rademacher was able to step in and answer most of those shots with offensive responses to break a three-match losing streak to the Southeast senior entering state.

"I think I just had to play my game and not worry about anything else," said Rademacher, whose older sister, Bianca, was the Class A No. 1 singles champion in 2019. "I just focused on every single point, and I was just on today."

While Rademacher's win clinched the team title, East coach Chris Stock was careful not to bring that up in his pre-match speech to his standout. Rademacher, however, was well aware of what was riding on her match.

"I did hear that a few times, but I didn't let it get to me," said Rademacher, who finished 34-6 this season. "I knew no matter what, everyone was going to support me, and that took a lot of pressure off."

East finished third at last week's HAC meet, and Stock wasn't sure a state championship was a possibility before the season started.

"At the beginning of the year, we thought we were somewhere between five and seven," said Stock, who got a fourth-place finish from No. 2 singles player Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur and a quarterfinal showing from the No. 2 doubles team of Zoe Campbell and Kendal Hasemann. "To win it all, that's insane. It took everyone playing their best tennis here at state."

The Southwest duo of Dean and Bartolome (36-3) improved on last year's third-place state finish at No. 1 doubles. That drive for gold medals motivated them the entire season, according to Silver Hawk coach Dennis Hershberger.

"Ella and Grace played a really clean, high-level match in the finals," said Hershberger, whose Hawks finished fourth. "Those two have played together so long, but they were able to make some adjustments here at the end of the season that took them to another level."

Barber never lost a set all season at No. 2 singles, and Southeast coach Chris Salem was impressed how the freshman made a seamless transition to high school tennis while dominating at the same time.

"From wire to wire, she (Barber) played as well as you could hope for a freshman," Salem said. "A lot of times, there's a learning curve, especially since this was her first dose of real match play. But she's a quick learner and she picked up how to manage matches and compete."

