Class A boys state tennis: Southeast's No. 1 doubles team looks to 'carry the momentum' into semifinals

OMAHA — Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson and Nathanial Rathe knew they each had a target on his back as the No. 1 doubles top seed at the Class A state tennis tournament. They kicked that target to the side early, advancing to Friday's semifinals at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.

Peterson and Rathe, who also won the Heartland Athletic Conference championship, made quick work of their opponents in two matches Thursday after their first-round bye.

"Usually that's the mindset," Peterson said. "If you walk in too cocky, there is a team that is just going to have that chip on their shoulder, 'Southeast is the No. 1 seed so we have to beat them' sort of thing.'

"Since it's the first day, we know that it's going to be a little bit easier, but you never know, especially with teams like (Omaha) Westside, who are known to sneak back," Peterson added. "We just played really well, I think, especially Nathanial with his returns against Westside. We just have to carry the momentum into (Friday)."

The Knight duo rolled with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Bellevue East and a 6-1, 6-3 win over Omaha Westside to advance to the semifinals against familiar foe Kearney.

Rathe noted the quick matches will help them in the long run to help survive tough competition Friday.