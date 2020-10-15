Class A boys state tennis: Southeast's No. 1 doubles team cruises into semifinals

OMAHA — Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson and Nathanial Rathe knew they each had a target on his back as the No. 1 doubles top seed at the Class A state tennis tournament. They kicked that target to the side early, advancing to Friday's semifinals at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.
Peterson and Rathe, who also won the Heartland Athletic Conference championship, made quick work of their opponents in two matches Thursday after their first-round bye.
"Usually that's the mindset," Peterson said. "If you walk in too cocky, there is a team that is just going to have that chip on their shoulder, 'Southeast is the No. 1 seed so we have to beat them' sort of thing.'
"Since it's the first day, we know that it's going to be a little bit easier, but you never know, especially with teams like (Omaha) Westside, who are known to sneak back," Peterson added. "We just played really well, I think, especially Nathanial with his returns against Westside. We just have to carry the momentum into (Friday)."
The Knight duo rolled with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Bellevue East and a 6-1, 6-3 win over Omaha Westside to advance to the semifinals against familiar foe Kearney.
Rathe noted the quick matches will help them in the long run to help survive tough competition Friday.
"It's huge," Rathe said. "(Southeast head coach Chris) Salem was saying Thursday is just get through the matches. Don't do anything too special and Day 2 (Friday) is just going to be more of the better competition. Kearney is a good team, and (Lincoln) Southwest and Lincoln East are two other great teams we've had a lot of matches with."
Lincoln East's Kyle Givens and Jacob Whiston, the sixth seed, will face Lincoln Southwest's Samuel Johnson and Jacob Balfany in the other No. 1 doubles semifinal. Peterson and Rathe are the only two Knights to make it to Friday's semifinals.
"We talked about the state tournament being a two-day tournament, when you are a high seed, Day 1 is all about taking care of business," Salem said. "Day 2 is time to be something special. That's left for (Friday). We did what we needed to do today."
Grady Works advanced to the No. 1 singles semifinals for Lincoln Southwest as Lincoln East's Kirby Le and Lincoln Pius X's Joseph Plachy both lost in the quarterfinals. Le fell in a super-set tiebreaker to Omaha Westside's Clark Rue 10-8, while Plachy lost to Works in a 10-1 tiebreaker.
Le will face Bellevue West's Jeremiah Witkop in a consolation semifinal, while Plachy faces Creighton Prep's Nathan Ramachandran.
Southwest and East also advanced to the No. 2 singles and doubles semifinals. The Silver Hawks' Markus Rutledge will face the Spartans' Yakub Islamov on Friday to advance to No. 2 singles championship. In doubles, Kumo Babe and Kaiden Bradley of East will face Elkhorn South in the semifinals after defeating Southeast's Cooper Woods and Camden Hjermstad. Southwest's Dylan Thompson and Jack Shaffer will play Omaha Westside after defeating Kearney 6-0, 6-1.
The team race is still up for grabs with the Silver Hawks holding a 36-32 advantage over Lincoln East and Omaha Westside.
Opening day of the boys state tennis tournament
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis, 10.15
Class A boys state tennis 10.15
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!