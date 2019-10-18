{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA — The Lincoln Pius X boys tennis team had an entry in the finals in all four divisions and won the Class A boys state championship on Friday at the Koch Tennis Center.

That’s back-to-back state titles for the Thunderbolts, with last year’s title coming in Class B.

Pius X earned 50 teams points to win the championship. Lincoln Southwest was second with 46½ points and Creighton Prep was third with 35½.

The Thunderbolts’ only title came at No. 2 singles won by Will Ulrich, but the Bolts' other entries each finished second.

Ulrich said it was a great accomplishment to win Class A, one year after winning the Class B title.

“There are a lot more teams here, so more competition,” Ulrich said “There are more top dogs here.”

The No. 1 doubles champions were Nick O’Shea and Grady Works of Lincoln Southwest. They were undefeated this season.

The No. 1 singles champion was Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista.

