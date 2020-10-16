Class A boys state tennis: Lincoln teams dominate leaderboard at state tennis

“The high schools have very consistent coaching, and that makes a huge difference,” said Southwest coach Dennis Hershberger. “Also the fact the tennis programs in Lincoln do a really job of getting kids the foundation of tennis, and there are lots of options for players to play. Not only at some of the private clubs, but also Woods (Tennis Center) does an amazing job with kids, as well.”

Usually being able to find a welcoming place to play and seeing others be successful in the sport is also good for Lincoln tennis, Peterson said.

“There are a lot of courts,” the new state champ said. “Woods Tennis Center, that’s where I play, and they have at least 12 courts available, especially for the Lincoln teams. And that tradition of Southeast, Southwest, East, they’ve all had great teams in the past, and I think that contributes to people wanting to play.”

The championship was still in doubt until the closing minutes of the meet. Southwest and East were tied with 41 points, but Southwest clinched the title when Grady Works won his match to finish third place at No. 1 singles. Works is a senior and the last of four siblings to play tennis at Southwest.