Lincoln Pius X's Jase Woita (left) and Thomas O'Donnell go to bump fists after winning a set Friday during a match against Lincoln Southwest for the No. 2 doubles championship at the Class A state tournament at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.
OMAHA — Nick O’Shea and the Works family have been a state championship combination on the high school tennis courts.
O’Shea, a Lincoln Southwest senior, has two state championships in doubles -- one each with two members of the same family. As a sophomore in 2017, O’Shea won the No. 1 doubles state title with Duncan Works.
Then Works’ younger, brother, Grady, moved up from the No. 2 doubles spot and became O’Shea’s new partner, and two years later, it resulted in another state championship.
Grady and Works won the No. 1 doubles title at the Class A state tournament Friday at the Koch Tennis Center. In the finals, the duo defeated the Lincoln Pius X team of Will Olson and Joseph Plachy 6-1, 6-4 to complete an undefeated season at 39-0.
It was Pius X, though, that won the team championship with 50 team points. Southwest was second with 46 ½ points and Creighton Prep was third with 35 ½.
O’Shea and Grady Works also played together last year, but lost in the semifinals. For O’Shea it was special to say he won the final match of his high school career, and also to have played the last three years with the Works’ brothers.
“It’s been great to get close to their family,” O’Shea said. “They were similar players. They both love to grind at the baseline, and I like to be aggressive at the net, so it works extremely well together.”
Southwest coach Dennis Hershberger said an undefeated season is a big accomplishment. That’s the third time they had to play Pius this season.
“It’s hard to pull off in Class A No. 1 doubles tennis,” Hershberger said.
O’Shea and Works are very different players, Hershberger said, but used their strengths to their advantage.
“Nick has some of the quickest and softest hands I’ve seen in a Class A doubles players,” Hershberger said. “He can take a ball and just neutralize it.”
Southwest swept the doubles titles, with Samuel Johnson and Jacob Balfany winning at No. 2, also in a matchup against Lincoln Pius X.
But Pius X was able to win the team title because it went 4-0 in Friday’s semifinal round to have an entry in the finals in each division.
“Having all four divisions take care of business in the semifinals (Friday) morning was definitely special,” said Pius X coach Nolan DeWispelare. “We knew we needed to win at least three of those, and a fourth one would be icing on the cake.”
The Thunderbolts’ only title came at No. 2 singles by Will Ulrich, but the Bolts' other entries each finished second. Ulrich was also undefeated at 39-0, including three wins against his finals opponent, Gavin Forster of Creighton Prep.
That’s back-to-back state team titles for the Thunderbolts, with last year’s title coming in Class B.
The Bolts made the jump to Class A but had five of the same players from last year in its state lineup. Ulrich said it was a great accomplishment to win Class A, one year after winning the Class B title.
“There are a lot more teams here, so more competition,” Ulrich said. “There are more top dogs here.”
The No. 1 singles champion was Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista. Neil defeated Mason Warner of Lincoln Pius X 6-2, 6-0 in the finals.
That was impressive after Neil had to survive a three-set, three-hour match in the semifinals. And all of the players had a challenging day mentally and physically under very windy conditions.
Now Neil will try for a third state title as a senior next year.