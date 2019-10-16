Boys tennis
CLASS A STATE SEEDINGS
Thursday and Friday at Omaha's Koch Family Center
No. 1 singles--1. Ethan Neil, Papillion-La Vista (29-1); 2. Mason Warner, Lincoln Pius X (30-4); 3. Joseph Harris, Lincoln Southwest (28-3); 4. Garret Starman, Millard North (26-7); 5. Zachary Kuo, Elkhorn (25-1); 6. Alexander Bigsby, Fremont (23-7); 7. Nathan Ramachandran, Creighton Preparatory School (17-13); 8. Kenton Young, Millard West (21-13); 9. Kyle Givens, Lincoln East (20-16); 10. Phillip Tran, Kearney (26-10); 11. Ryan Carey, Millard South (21-15); 12. Jackson Miller, Lincoln Southeast (18-20).
No. 1 doubles--1. Nick O'Shea/Grady Works, Lincoln Southwest (34-0); 2. Will Olson/Joseph Plachy, Lincoln Pius X (32-3); 3. Andrew Doehner/Mac Nelson, Creighton Preparatory School (28-7); 4. Graham Peterson/Grey Gergen, Lincoln Southeast (32-12); 5. Kirby Le/Jake Sundquist, Lincoln East (21-12); 6. Maxwell Jordan/Michael Day, Elkhorn South (17-9); 7. Christopher Penas-Hull/Pablo Souto, Lincoln High (11-6); 8. Clark Rue/Alexander Kugler, Omaha Westside (19-15); 9. Neal Agarwal/Allan Muinov, Millard North (14-10); 10. Ryan Mahalek/Samuel Rademacher, Kearney (22-13); 11. Ethan Mustard/Tan Phan, Lincoln North Star (20-16); 12. Jackson Habrock/William Trausch, Elkhorn (19-5).
No. 2 doubles--1. Daniel Kowal/Joshua Morales, Creighton Preparatory School (33-2); 2. Samuel Johnson/Jacob Balfany, Lincoln Southwest (33-2); 3. Reese McReynolds/Josiah Thacker, Lincoln East (27-8); 4. Thomas ODonnell/Jase Woita, Lincoln Pius X (23-6); 5. Gabriel Jordan/Miles Meier, Elkhorn South (23-5); 6. Ruthvick Kasireddy/Jonathon Sabirianov, Millard North (20-11); 7. Evan Kocian/Josh Mikus, Lincoln North Star (21-15); 8. Jason LaFleur/Caden Schutte, Elkhorn (20-4); 9. Charles Brockmeier/Carson Elstermeier, Kearney (26-12); 10. Tanner Klahn/Fletcher Kuper, Millard West (19-15); 11. Maxim Sokolov/Nathanial Rathe, Lincoln Southeast (17-15); 12. Daniel Brocaille/Nolan Ray, Papillion-La Vista South (13-9).
CLASS B STATE SEEDINGS
Thursday and Friday at Woods Tennis Center
No. 1 singles--1. Issac Gart, Mount Michael Benedictine (28-8); 2. Zion Moyer, McCook (24-5); 3. Ty Schneider, York (23-9); 4. Eli Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic (22-4); 5. Thane Waite, Adams Central (15-7); 6. Hogan Wingrove, Waverly (15-15); 7. Connor Barrett, Omaha Skutt Catholic (22-16); 8. Landon Power, Hastings (16-9); 9. Kirk Sanders, Alliance (13-12); 10. Mark Karpf, Gering (16-15); 11. Dawson Mohr, Scottsbluff (18-18); 12. Gavin Cismoski, Omaha Roncalli Catholic (12-10).
No. 2 singles--1. Daniel Martinez Rey, Grand Island Central Catholic (16-0); 2. Mason Michaelis, McCook (33-3); 3. Christian Norris, Omaha Skutt Catholic (28-10); 4. William Mallisee, Mount Michael Benedictine (21-6); 5. Hunter Walker, Gering (19-9); 6. Brayden Schram, Hastings (15-3); 7. Andrew Hammer, York (19-12); 8. Nathan Sughroue, Adams Central (9-8); 9. Max Meyer, Beatrice (16-11); 10. Francis Havlovic, Waverly (7-18); 11. Adam Dia, Nebraska City (9-11); 12. Creed Martin, Kearney Catholic (5-9).
No. 1 doubles--1. Hayden Royal/Hunter Royal, York (29-3); 2. Peyton Rosenfels/Ethan Pentel, Mount Michael Benedictine (21-6); 3. Logan Barenberg/Isaac Hinze, McCook (31-5); 4. Brandt Groskreutz/Blake Thiele, Kearney Catholic (22-4); 5. Asher Kula/Robert Seaton, Omaha Skutt Catholic (24-13); 6. Matthew Neville/Kaleb Holm, Ralston (13-7); 7. Jackson Farias/Jonathan Schardt, Grand Island Central Catholic (8-9); 8. Chance Crowe/Devin Garcia, Alliance (17-8); 9. Gavin Lipovsky/Travis Niemeyer, Adams Central (12-11); 10. Lincoln Frank/Porter Robbins, Scottsbluff (22-15); 11. Colt Dittbrenner/Connor Freitag, Beatrice (11-10); 12. Dyson Dollarhide/Trent Davis, Gering (13-15).
No. 2 doubles--1. Jacob McNamara/Jack Friesen, Grand Island Central Catholic (24-4); 2. John Esser/Matt Mittman, York (26-6); 3. Justice Hanmer/Gavin Brummund, Omaha Skutt Catholic (26-12); 4. Alex Payne/Jose Castillo, Mount Michael Benedictine (7-1); 5. Adynn Kusek/Jose Narezi, Hastings (22-6); 6. Brandan Eckhardt/Evan Humphrey, McCook (20-9); 7. Eli Young/Damian Salinas, Lexington (17-5); 8. Gage Huston/Parker Hamling, Holdrege (15-8); 9. Cade Kluthe/Kade Schrock, Kearney Catholic (6-9); 10. Aaron Schaff/Ethan Ramirez, Scottsbluff (16-11); 11. Dawson Saathoff/Zackary Zimmerman, Beatrice (16-10); 12. Luke Bies/Elijah Weiss, Omaha Gross Catholic (12-16).