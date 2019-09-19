Boys tennis
CREIGHTON PREP 5, PIUS X 4
SINGLES: No. 1--M. Warner, Pius X, def. Ramachandran, 8-3; No. 2--W. Ulrich, Pius X, def. Forster, 8-3; No. 3--J. Plachy, Pius X, def. Doehner, 8-0; No. 4--Nelson, def. Endacott, Pius X, 8-2; No. 5--Morales, def. W. Olson, Pius X, 8-5; No. 6--Kowal, def. T. O'Donnell, Pius X, 8-4.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Plachy-Olson, Pius X, def. Doehner-Nelson, 9-8 (7-1); No. 2--Morales-Kowal, def. Woita-O'Donnell, Pius X, 8-3; No. 3--Chase-Ramachandran, def. Martinez-Endacott, Pius X, 8-6.
LINCOLN EAST 8, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Givens, LE, def. Green, 8-1; No. 2--J. Whiston, LE, def. B. Manske, 8-0; No. 3--McReynolds, LE, def. D. Manske, 8-0; No. 4--G. Whiston, LE; No. 5--Bradley, LE; No. 6--Fuchs, LNE.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Le-Sundquist, LE, def. D. Manske-Hite, 8-0; No. 2--McReynolds-Thacker, LE, def. Gillett-Haeffner, 8-0; No. 3--Bradley-Weekly, LE.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 6, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Harris, LSW, def. Phan, 8-0; No. 2--Benson, LSW, def. Wesslund, 8-4; No. 3--Clanton, LSW, def. Jensen, 8-2.
DOUBLES: No. 1--O'Shea-Works, LSW, def. Phan-Mustard, 8-1; No. 2--Johnson-Balfany, LSW, def. Kocian-Mikus, 8-4; No. 3--Thompson-Tatineni, LSW.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 6, FREMONT 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Harris, LSW, def. Bigsby, 8-4; No. 2--Benson, LSW, def. Indra, 8-2; No. 3--Clanton, LSW, def. Brodd, 8-1.
DOUBLES: No. 1--O'Shea-Works, LSW, def. Martin-Miller, 8-3; No. 2--Johnson-Balfany, LSW, def. Siemer-Villagomez, 8-0; No. 3--Thompson-Tatineni, LSW.
LINCOLN HIGH 5, BELLEVUE EAST 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Skoff, BE, def. Penas-Hull, 9-7; No. 2--Suoto, LH, def. Harding, 8-5; No. 3--Burlingame, BE, def. Anguera, 8-6; No. 4--Sepahpur, LH; No. 5--Ayala, BE; No. 6--Tarkian, LH.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Penas-Hull-Suoto, LH, def. Burlingame-Mallow, 9-7; No. 2--Sepahpur-Wood, LH, def. Ayala-Egan, 8-3; No. 3--Skoff-Harding, BE.